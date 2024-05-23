In Anambra, Police Give Kidnappers Hot Chase, Rescue Victim, Recover Another Vehicle

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

More progress has continued to trail the technology-driven operation of the Anambra State Police Command under the new Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, as the gallant officers recorded another feat, foiling a kidnap attempt in the state and rescuing the victim.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday.

He explained that the incident happened at about 4.30pm on Wednesday, after the police operatives in Aguata got a report of a kidnap along Umuchiana Village in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of the State, and which they swiftly responded to and gave the kidnappers a hot chase.

The police spokesman said it was in the process of this sustained hot chase that the kidnappers shoved the victim out of the vehicle at Ndike village in Orumba North Local Government Area, and drove off for escape.

He, however, added that the police rescued the victim, but also sustained the hot chase and trailing of the kidnappers, till they got to Umunze in Orumba South Local Government Area where they abandoned their vehicle along the road and ran into a nearby bush.

While noting that operations are still ongoing for the possible arrest of the hoodlums, the PPRO also revealed that the police, aside rescuing the abducted victim, also recovered his vehicle, a sky blue Toyota Camry at the crime scene.

He also attributed these to the technology-driven and rejigged personnel operational positioning of the anti-crime approach of the new Commissioner of Police, CP Itam, which, he said, has continued to thwart criminal endeavours of gunmen and other hoodlums in the state.

“Meanwhile, the victim has been debriefed and reunited with his family.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police, while hailing the gallantry performance displayed by the Police Operatives, assured Ndị Anambra that the Police and other security agencies will do everything within the law to ensure they deny criminals the opportunity to foment troubles and re-group anywhere in the State,” he said.