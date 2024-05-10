8.4 C
‘You Are A Small Man’ – Rivers State Lawmaker Dares Gov Fubara

S/South

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

Rivers State House of Assembly member, Hon. Enemi Alabo George, called Governor Sim Fubara a ‘small man’ for storming the Rivers State House of Assembly.
He said, “Let me today dare Sim Fubara for the first time. You had the guts to break the gates of the Rivers State House of Assembly  quarters and force yourself into the quarters, threatening and harassing people. Shooting and putting fear into people, into wives of Assembly members and their Children, just to assert yourself. You are such a small man.
“You burnt the hallowed chambers of the House of Assembly , we did not answer you, you attacked the residence of the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, where four people were killed, we did not answer you, you demolished the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex, we we did not answer you, we thought it the madness of a minute. You know where I live, you know my apartment, why didn’t you come?.
“I have respected our friendship for so long. I have refused to comment about you, I have respected your office as governor. I have always remembered that while I worked with Zenith Bank you were my friend, I have always remembered that you and  me did a Masters Degree together, I have always remembered how much I worked for you to be Governor, how I mobilized professionals from all works and corners of life to support you. I remember that the only time you had the opportunity to present your blueprint to Rivers people, it was me!!! I orchestrated that, Yes!!! You have done enough.”
“Now, let the heavens fall, I will never bow to baal. You are such a small man.”

