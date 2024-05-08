36-yr-old declares for Kaduna PDP chair position, vows robust opposition

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

A 36-36-year-old, Edward Auta, has declared his intention to run for the office of the Kaduna State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Auta, a former Director, of Media Relations to the 2023 Kaduna State PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, disclosed his interest on Thursday in a press briefing with newsmen in Kaduna.

He said, he was going to rejig the party and lead a robust opposition in the State that’ll unseat the ruling party that has led the people of Kaduna State with impunity in the past eight years.

” Given the opportunity, I’ll lead a robust opposition in Kaduna State that will unseat this inept clueless Government of Senator Uba Sani come 2027.

” I hope the leaders of the party and the generality of our Party members, will look at my capacity, experience, and the love I have for this party and give me support so that we can return this party to power.

He explained that some of them between 2019 and 2023 were compelled to go back to the trenches and work in the best interest of the Party and to join forces to see how they could salvage the party, but in a “Gestapo” manner as I always describe it, the ruling party colluded with some corrupt officials to thwart the will of the electoral umpire.

” After the Inauguration of the ruling party, governance has been in a state of comma to the extent that the Governor is always absent and resting in Abuja he has no work to do in the State.

According to him, the people of Kaduna State need a voice that can hold the Government accountable on their behalf and expose the ills of the Government, so that it can take action.

” Constitutionally, the group that are responsible to hold Government accountable, are the opposition parties, So, if Government is not working, if you look deep you’ll found out that the opposition are not working the way they’re suppose to work.

” And because of this dire situation and also the dire need for the major opposition in the State to have a change of guard, the PDP in the State announced after its last NEC meeting for the conduct of Congresses from Ward to State level and Kaduna State to have a change of guards in the party.

” Because of this, people who love the PDP, have the capacity to deliver the kind of opposition, i am putting myself forward to take the mantle of leadership.

Auta, who is currently the Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs to the Kaduna State PDP Chairman, maintained that he has the digital and scientific approach to go about finding solutions either within the party or the State.

” So, in this regard, I am offering myself to challenge the position of the State Chairman of the PDP to address the animosity in the party and to further create a level playing ground for everybody were we’ll have a formidable party im the State.

