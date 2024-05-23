Jigawa State Signs MoU with Nigerian-Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce

Jigawa State Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian-Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce (NAGCC) today at the Government House, Dutse.

The MoU signifies Jigawa’s commitment to attracting foreign investment in agriculture and revitalizing the Maigatari Border Free Trade Zone.

Governor Mallam Umar A. Namadi FCA and his deputy Engr. Aminu Usman Gumel led the state government’s delegation, while Dr. Kashim Giɗaɗo, chief of staff to the President of NAGCC, represented the Chamber.

The NAGCC commended Governor Namadi’s efforts in promoting investment in the state, particularly in sesame, hibiscus, and other crops.

They expressed their intent to connect Jigawa with potential investors in the UAE.

Governor Namadi thanked the NAGCC for their interest in Jigawa and reiterated the state’s commitment to its 12-point agenda, which prioritizes agriculture and economic development. He highlighted Jigawa’s position as the leading producer of hibiscus and sesame in Nigeria, with aspirations to become number one in rice production as well..