8.4 C
New York
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Search
Subscribe

President Tinubu Appoints New Chief Executive Officers Of Two Federal Agencies

National
President Tinubu Appoints New Chief Executive Officers Of Two Federal Agencies
President-Tinubu

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA).

 

Furthermore, the President has approved the appointment of Dr. Adedeji Ashiru as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA).

 

Engr. Woke, besides being an engineer, is an environmental specialist and politician. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical/Petrochemical Engineering, and had served under the Environmental, Safety, and Operations Departments of the then Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

 

He was Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State and Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, for many years.

READ ALSO  Increase Enrollment: VP Shettima Launches Accelerated School in Bauchi

 

Dr. Ashiru holds a Doctorate degree in Engineering from the Common Wealth University, UK, and has led a consortium of blue-chip companies, in addition to earning many stripes in his professional endeavour.

 

The President expects the new Chief Executive Officers to deploy their competencies to these critical agencies for sustainable gains and turnaround, while maintaining utmost transparency in their operations.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Jigawa State Signs MoU with Nigerian-Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce
Next article
Killers, Kidnappers of Anambra Lawyers Must Be Fished Out, Brought to Book — Soludo Assures, Appeals for Calm

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  NNPC Ltd Clarifies Lagos Depot Fire Incident

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports