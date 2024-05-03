3 major markets in Onitsha win Anambra revenue generating markets award

By Chuks Eke

Three major markets in Onitsha, Anambra state have so far won various categories of awards in the area of revenue generation. The awards came from the Editorial Board of FREENEWS Magazine, a Port Harcourt, Rivers State based News Magazine.

The markets are Onitsha Main Market which won Anambra State First Revenue Genetating Market 2023 Award, while Ochanja Central Market won Anambra State Fastest Growing Revenue Generating Market 2023 Award, just as Onitsha Bridgehead Drug Dealers Market (Ogbogwu) won Anambra State Favourable Revenue Generating Market Award all in the Public Category.

In an individual category, the Chairman of Onitsha Drug (Ogbogwu) Market Caretaker Committee, Chief Chukwuleta Ndubuisi and his Main Market and Ochanja Central Market counterparts, Chief Innocent Ezeoha (Ezennia of Umuchu) and Chief Bonaventure Mmuo won Ambassadors of Enterpreneurship and Good Market Administration Awards.

Bestowing the awards on the markets and their chairmen, Chairman of Editorial Board of FREENEWS Magazine, Obinna Mbonu explained that it took time for the Editorial Board members to do a thorough research and discover that these markets and their leaders keyed into Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s vision to make Anambra a liveable and prosperous home state through adequate revenue generation from the markets in the state.

Mbonu urged them to redouble their efforts towards generating more revenues from their markets in order to assist Soludo in transforming the

state into an enviable status.

In their separate responses, the three market leaders, Chukwuleta, Ezeoha and Mmuo, flanked by executive members of their respective caretaker committees, commended FREENEWS Magazine Editorial Board members for their investigative acumen and charged other publishers to emulate them as watchdogs for a better society.

Chukwuleta, Ezeoha and Mmuo who described Soludo’s administration as the best so far among other previous regimes in the state, disclosed that they were able to raise their annual revenue generation profile from between N20 to N30 million to about N90 million and above per annum in each of the markets, which is why Soludo is currently brazing the trail in human capital and infrastructural developments.

They stated that even if Soludo refuses to go for a second tenure in 2025, they would plead with him to do so in the interest of God and humanity.