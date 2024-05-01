8.4 C
New York
Thursday, May 2, 2024
Search
Subscribe

House Of Representatives Orders Suspension Of New Electricity Tariff

National
House Of Representatives Orders Suspension Of New Electricity Tariff
National Assembly

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

Nigeria House of Representatives has ordered the suspension of the new electricity tariff by the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The decision of the House was sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance raised during plenary on Tuesday, April 30.

The motion was sponsored by Nkemkanma Kama, a Labour Party (LP) lawmaker from Enonyi state.

Recall that on April 3, NERC announced an increase in electricity tariff for customers under the Band A classification.

The commission said customers under the category, who receive 20 hours of electricity supply daily, would begin to pay N225 per kilowatt (kW) from N66.

READ ALSO  Big Buttocks, a Major Cause of Road Traffic Crashes in Nigeria — Findings of a Concerned Bachelor

The increase has continued to generate mixed reactions considering the fact that the country is still grappling with the challenge of poor power supply.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Why Imo Governor, Uzodimma Appointed Self As Commissioner For Lands
Next article
Uzodimma Inaugurates Commissioners, As Mrs Ruby Emele Heads Ministry Of LG And Chieftaincy Affairs

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Justice Tsammani Delivered Landmark Judgements to Earn Position of Supreme Court Judge - Gov Bala Mohammed

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.