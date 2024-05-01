House Of Representatives Orders Suspension Of New Electricity Tariff

Nigeria House of Representatives has ordered the suspension of the new electricity tariff by the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The decision of the House was sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance raised during plenary on Tuesday, April 30.

The motion was sponsored by Nkemkanma Kama, a Labour Party (LP) lawmaker from Enonyi state.

Recall that on April 3, NERC announced an increase in electricity tariff for customers under the Band A classification.

The commission said customers under the category, who receive 20 hours of electricity supply daily, would begin to pay N225 per kilowatt (kW) from N66.

The increase has continued to generate mixed reactions considering the fact that the country is still grappling with the challenge of poor power supply.