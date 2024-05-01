Uzodimma Inaugurates Commissioners, As Mrs Ruby Emele Heads Ministry Of LG And Chieftaincy Affairs,

The governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma has Inaugurated Commissioners in Imo State.

The inauguration ceremony held on Tuesday, April 30, at the Imo State Exco chamber in Owerri.

Below is the New Commissioners And their New Portfolios:

1. Hon. Declan Emelumba — Ministry Of Information, Public Orientation and Strategy.

2. Dr. Chimezie Amadi — Ministry of Digital Economy and E-Governance.

3. Hon. Barr. Ralph Nwosu — Ministry of Works and Infrastructural developments.

4. Chief Cosmas Maduba — Ministry of Agriculture and food security.

5. Hon. Mrs. Nkechi Ukwu — Ministry of women affairs and vulnerable group.

6. Hon. Bede Eke — Ministry of housing and urban planning.

7. Dr. Sir. Chika Benson Abazu — Ministry of trade, commerce and Business.

8. Ozo Obinna Ogwuegbu — Ministry of water resources.

9. Hon. Modestus Osakwe — Ministry of Homeland Security.

10. Hon. Anyanwu Anselem Ezechinyere — Ministry of Budget and economic development.

11. Barr. Emenike Ejikeme Chuks Major — Ministry of environment and sanitation.

12. Hon. Onyeoha Obinna Evaristus — Ministry of sports and youth development.

13. Chief Mrs. Ruby Emele — Ministry of local government development and chieftancy affairs.

14. Hon. Ikenna Elezieanya — Ministry of Science/Technology/Innovation and Engineering.

15. Chief C.O.C Akaolisa — Ministry of Justice and Attorney General of Imo State.

16. Hon. Chucks Okoro Nathan Chukwuemeka — Ministry of Finance.

17. Chief Sir. Ifeanyi Oruh — Ministry of Rural Development and Empowerments.

18. Hon. Ernest Ibejiako — Ministry of Industry and solid minerals.

19. Barr. Godswill Chukwuemeka Mgbudem — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources.

20. Dr. Prosper Ohayagha —Ministry of Health.

21. Hon. Emeka Okoronkwo — Ministry of Special Duties

22. Prof. Johncliff Nwadike — Ministry of Education.

23. Barr. Jerry Egemba — Ministry of tourism, security and culture.

24. Chief Nwabueze Oguchienti — Ministry of Power And Electrification.