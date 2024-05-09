Hardship: Nnewi North Council Boss Supports 130 Widows with Bags of Rice, Cash

By Valentine Mbadiugha

In the true progressive spirit of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Onyeaghananwanneya mantra, the Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North Local Government Area, Engr Chris Obiorah, has provided support to widows and the vulnerable in Umudimnkwa village, Umudim, Nnewi to cushion the harsh effects of the current economic situation in Nigeria.

The over 130 widows and indigents were carefully selected across the kindreds in Umudimnkwa village.

Addressing the women, Engr. Obiorah emphasized that the Governor Soludo-led administration is very particular about the vulnerable, the elderly and the indigent ones in the society and assured he will continue to care for them and give them sense of belonging as the TC Chairman of Nnewi North LGA.

He reminded them that Governor Soludo understands the situation in the country and that is why he is passionate about making Anambra livable and prosperous through providing the basic social amenities like pipe borne water, good access roads, electricity, free education, quality and affordable healthcare services that offers free antenatal and delivery for Anambra women, job creation and youth empowerment among others.

He announced that more empowerment programmes will be rolled out for women and youths in Nnewi to maximize their productivity and value for a better society.

The President General of Umudimnkwa, Dr Chukwujekwu Enyobi, while welcoming Engr Obiorah and his team commended him for his efforts towards ensuring peace and unity in Nnewi and also for his commitment towards ensuring that ndi Nnewi enjoy the dividends of democracy.

He noted that his style of leadership has strengthened APGA in Nnewi and assured their support to Governor Soludo whom according to him has delivered beyond expectations in two years.

A stakeholder of APGA and a former house of assembly candidate in the last general election, Comrade Peter Nwosu who commended the initiative noted that APGA cares so much for the common people and encourage them to remain steadfast with assuring that Governor Soludo will transform Anambra state for the better.

The Secretary of the council, Mr Emeka Okafor, in his remark noted that women are strategic in the development of every society and encouraged them to acquire skills and value.

He pointed out that Governor Soludo is very gender sensitive having appointed women to occupy very sensitive positions in his cabinet and beyond and advised that they should continue to support Governor Soludo’s policies and programmes meant for the good of the people.

Earlier, the Obi of Umudimnkwa, Chief Nelson Atuokwu, while breaking the kolanut prayed for God to grant Governor Chukwuma Soludo and his team more strength, wisdom and resources to take Anambra to a greater height.

Distribution of rice and cash gifts to all the women led to the climax of the event held at Obi Umudimnkwa, Umudim, Nnewi.

Photos: