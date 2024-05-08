8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Justice Binta Nyako vs Nnamdi Kanu vs IPOB

Press Releases
Justice Binta Nyako vs Nnamdi Kanu vs IPOB
Justice Binta Nyako vs Nnamdi Kanu vs IPOB

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Rev Obinna Akukwe cautions those Urchins in IPOB who are hellbent on tarnishing the image of Justice Binta Nyako that they are the very reasons Nnamdi Kanu has not been given bail.

All the smear campaign against Justice Binta Nyako are meant to forestall all attempts to either release Nnamdi Kanu or give him a robust trial.

It is attempt by tose milking Ndigbo dry using the name of Nnamdi Kanu to cntinue with their criminal activities.

 

Once Justice Nyako recuses herself from the case, what guarantee does IPOB have that the replacement will be sympathetic to them.

 

IPOB’S mud slinging tactics has expired. They used it on Muhammadu Buhari, it failed. They used it on Bola Tinubu, it failled. they used it on billionaires EMEKA Offor, Arthur Eze, Andy Uba Senators Ifeanyi Uba and Orji Uzor Kalu, Governors Chukwuma Soludo, Peter Mba, Hope Uzodimma it failed.

READ ALSO  Ohanaeze Ndigbo has been begging Fulani for Reconciliation

 

They used it on themselves including their Prime Minister in Exile, Simon Ekpa, yet the irritant waxed stronger in notoriety. The also blackmailed Chinasa Nworu, saying he has sold ESN to the governors, yet the guy is controlling his troops. Their blackmail also included Mike Ozhekhome, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, until the duo were sacked by Nnamdi Kanu.

 

They recently turned on Nnamdi Kanu’s siblings, calling them saboteurs, sellouts and idiots.

The latest blackmail is now Justice Binta Nyako. Over twenty pieces of abusive literature has been released against Justice Nyako, a woman who gave order that Nnmdi Kanu receives visitors twice weekly. The same woman wants an accelerated trial of Nnamdi Kanu since May 2021 so that she could hands off the IPOB leaders case before August of 2021, before Mike Ozhekome went to the Appeal Court, and drew the case back by two years.

READ ALSO  POCACOV: We're Committed to Reducing Cultists to the Barest Minimum — Anambra Police Spokesman, SP Ikenga

 

Rev Obinna Akukwe advices IPOB to rid itself of conjectures, rumor mongering and baseless accusations so that those of us working behind for the release of Nnamdi Kanu will not be confronted with sinews of a globally disorganized family of Urchins.

 

Rev Obinna Akukwe

DG Igbo Mandate Congress IMC

Director of Media and Communications General Assembly of all Igbo Christian Organizations and Ministers GAAICOM

Vice Chaiirman Igbo Ohanaeze Integrity Groups IOIG

Vice Chairman Board of Trustees Igbo Think Tank ITT

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Controversy As Gov. Uzodimma, Chukwu’s Kinsmen – Other APC Loyalists Chase Out Of Owerri Capital Development Authority
Next article
Governor Bala Mohammed receives award of excellence

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Ohanaeze Ndigbo has been begging Fulani for Reconciliation

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.