Justice Binta Nyako vs Nnamdi Kanu vs IPOB

Rev Obinna Akukwe cautions those Urchins in IPOB who are hellbent on tarnishing the image of Justice Binta Nyako that they are the very reasons Nnamdi Kanu has not been given bail.

All the smear campaign against Justice Binta Nyako are meant to forestall all attempts to either release Nnamdi Kanu or give him a robust trial.

It is attempt by tose milking Ndigbo dry using the name of Nnamdi Kanu to cntinue with their criminal activities.

Once Justice Nyako recuses herself from the case, what guarantee does IPOB have that the replacement will be sympathetic to them.

IPOB’S mud slinging tactics has expired. They used it on Muhammadu Buhari, it failed. They used it on Bola Tinubu, it failled. they used it on billionaires EMEKA Offor, Arthur Eze, Andy Uba Senators Ifeanyi Uba and Orji Uzor Kalu, Governors Chukwuma Soludo, Peter Mba, Hope Uzodimma it failed.

They used it on themselves including their Prime Minister in Exile, Simon Ekpa, yet the irritant waxed stronger in notoriety. The also blackmailed Chinasa Nworu, saying he has sold ESN to the governors, yet the guy is controlling his troops. Their blackmail also included Mike Ozhekhome, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, until the duo were sacked by Nnamdi Kanu.

They recently turned on Nnamdi Kanu’s siblings, calling them saboteurs, sellouts and idiots.

The latest blackmail is now Justice Binta Nyako. Over twenty pieces of abusive literature has been released against Justice Nyako, a woman who gave order that Nnmdi Kanu receives visitors twice weekly. The same woman wants an accelerated trial of Nnamdi Kanu since May 2021 so that she could hands off the IPOB leaders case before August of 2021, before Mike Ozhekome went to the Appeal Court, and drew the case back by two years.

Rev Obinna Akukwe advices IPOB to rid itself of conjectures, rumor mongering and baseless accusations so that those of us working behind for the release of Nnamdi Kanu will not be confronted with sinews of a globally disorganized family of Urchins.

Rev Obinna Akukwe

DG Igbo Mandate Congress IMC

Director of Media and Communications General Assembly of all Igbo Christian Organizations and Ministers GAAICOM

Vice Chaiirman Igbo Ohanaeze Integrity Groups IOIG

Vice Chairman Board of Trustees Igbo Think Tank ITT