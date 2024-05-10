Fire Guts Residential Building in Anambra (Photos)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A residential building located at the Road 16, Cardinal Francis Arinze Avenue, in Ngozika Housing Estate, Awka, Anambra State capital, was gutted by fire on Friday, May 10.

The heavy outbreak, which affected and damaged the roof of the building, was said to have occured at about 2:13 pm, when the Anambra State Fire Service received a distress call about it.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service, Mr. Harrison Nwegwu, after receiving the distress call, firemen and two firefighting trucks were deployed immediately to the scene of fire, who fought the fire at length and gallantly battled it to standstill.

He further revealed that the fire is suspected to have been ignited by arsonists.

“The Anambra Fire Chief, Engr. Chukwudi Emmanuel Chiketa, who stormed the fire scene, advised the owners of the property and the general public to always be fire conscious, and ensure that inflammable materials like petroleum products, generator, gas cylinder and others are always kept in an open place away from the building and other property

“He also advised the general public on the need to get functional Fire Extinguisher(s), well and strategically installed at homes, offices, churches, hotels, filling stations and other properties, noting that every fire can be controlled at its preliminary state with a Fire Extinguisher.

“During the fire, some properties were damaged but the Firefighters were able to save a lot, including preventing the fire from escalating to the neighboring properties, mostly residential buildings.

“The Anambra Firefighters and Firefighting trucks departed the scene at 1701 hours of the same day,” he said.

More photos from the scene: