Controversy As Gov. Uzodimma, Chukwu’s Kinsmen – Other APC Loyalists Chase Out Of Owerri Capital Development Authority

From Regi Olakamma

There is looming Crisis in Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA) Complex located in New Owerri, Imo State, as the General Manager, Frank Nzenwodu has chased out some workers identified as Kinsmen of the governor, Hope Uzodimma.

Also, some revenue agents and consultants who are Kinsmen of the Imo top philanthropist and business Mogul, Sir Tony Chukwu of Ehime Mbano have been sacked and barred from accessing the premises of the agency, for undisclosed reason.

Others, who were affected are some top rulling All Progressives Congress (APC) Loyalists Working working as consultants and revenue agents in OCDA.

The directive came from Nzenwodu the general manager, who according to a source, is afraid of loosing his position to some of the victims who eyes his office.

A very close friend to the office of the GM told impartial Observers that Nzenwodu’s action was to protect secret information concerning his deals in the Imo Development Authority.

She said that the decision to sack revenue agents and consultants who did not come from him is totally unacceptable, mostly for those who are Chief Tony Chukwu Kinsmen from Ehime Mbano who came to OCDA with the former General Manager, Francis Chukwu.

The source also revealed the victims are majorly core supporters of the governor, who worked very hard in the last election to deliver APC in order to be retained in the agency, not knowing that they would be rewarded in this frustrating manner.

Those from Orlu zone, affected by the directive are up to 20 in number, Okigwe zone 30, Owerri are few from Mbaitoli, Ikeduru and Mbaise.

She revealed that the directive did not affect Nzenwodu’s Owerri Kinsmen working in the OCDA.

She questioned why Nzenwodu’s directive only benefited his brothers from Owerri, only. whereas agents who are generating huge amount of funds for the State government have been sacked and barred from coming to the Office for any reason.

When visited the office on Wednesday, one of the ad-hoc workers, very close to the GM who spoke on condition of anonymity told our correspondent that no body questions directive of the GM, Nzenwodu.

In his words,”GM is protecting interest of his people from Owerri, he also protects interest of the few political leaders who made him before now. How would you expect him to work with those who fought his “boss” in 2020.”

When pressed, the ad-hoc worker who also identified himself as GM’s guy said that Nzenwodu’s boss is currently a lawmaker in Imo State House of assembly, but he refused to give out his name to our correspondent.

When pressed further, the GM’s guy revealed to our correspondent that many workers who are not loyal to them will be sacked and barred from accessing the agency’s premises.

He boasted that both Orlu and Okigwe zone people do not have moral standing to talk about affairs of OCDA, which according to him is a sole right of Owerri people who have not benefited much from the office.

One of the aggrieved workers who refused to give his name to our correspondent revealed that they are planning to protest in the city, to draw the attention of the State and Governor.

He shortly said,”No one has right to humiliate us with public office. We have seen many GMs before now.”

When contacted, one of the affected revenue agents from Orlu zone who did not want his name on print confirmed the news to our correspondent on Wednesday.

According to him, “we have moved on, there life outside OCDA. We must just respect the directive of the GM because he is currently the authority in the agency.

“He did not only dissolved us for no reason, but he barred us from accessing the office where we did not committed any crime.

“He said we are no body, after- all when he was writing election results with his boys for governor Hope Uzodimma where are we?.

“That question will remain unanswered, it is only God that will answer him.”

The affected revenue agent further revealed that many of them who tried to enter into the office premises were restricted, including one from Ohaji/Egbema who were threatened with police arrest.

The GM’s directive came in a memo signed by One Obioha Chidi, The Chairman Revenue Recovery and Special Taskforce.

The memo reads partly; Good morning brothers and sisters. The GM instructs that from tomorrow Tuesday 07/05/2024 any one that is not among the 1st eleven with the exception of Dike, Chulk Chulk and Ugo Prince amongst the Revenue Collections Agents, Debt Recovery and Special Task Forces should not be seen within the OCDA premises. Kindly be advised accordingly as defaulters will have themselves to be blamed.

Thanks

Sir Chidi Obioha KSJI

Chairman Revenue Collections Agents Debt Recovery and Special Task Forces for the General Manager.