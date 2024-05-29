Children’s Day: Caleb Danladi Foundation’s CEO Advocates For Child Welfare

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

As the world commemorates Children’s Day, Caleb Danladi, CEO of the Caleb Danladi Foundation, has emphasized the need to invest in the education and overall well-being of children.

This special day, dedicated to honoring and uplifting young lives, serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to ensure that every child has the opportunity to thrive.

In a statement issued to Journalists on Monday, Caleb highlighted the potential children bring into the world while drawing attention to the significant challenges many still face.

“Children’s Day is a celebration of the boundless energy, creativity, and promise of our youngest citizens. However, it is also a moment to reflect on the work that remains to be done to ensure that every child achieves his desire in life

He underscored the critical role of education in shaping the future of children and by extension the future of society.

“Education is the cornerstone of development, it empowers children with the knowledge and skills they need to build better lives for themselves and their communities. At the Caleb Danladi Foundation, we are committed to breaking down barriers to education and providing resources to support learning for all children,” he stated.

” The Foundation has been actively involved in various initiatives aimed at improving educational access and quality, particularly in underserved areas.

These efforts include building schools, providing scholarships, and supplying educational materials to students in need.

While addressing other pressing issues such as child poverty, health care, and safety, he called on governments, businesses, and civil society to work together to create environments where children can grow up healthy, safe, and supported.

“We must protect the rights and well-being of every child. This means addressing issues like poverty, lack of access to health care, and child labor, which prevent many children from enjoying their childhood and reaching their potential,” Caleb emphasized.

” Our Foundation has been proactive in engaging communities to support child welfare programs, stressing community involvement is crucial by working together at the grassroots level, to identify the unique needs of children in different areas and tailor our interventions accordingly.

” This collaborative approach ensures that our efforts have a meaningful and lasting impact,” Danladi noted.

As we celebrate Children’s Day, Danladi urged everyone to renew their commitment to the younger generation to serve as a reminder that our children are our future.

” Let us invest in them, protect them, and provide them with the opportunities they deserve, by doing so, we are building a brighter and more equitable world for all.” He concluded.