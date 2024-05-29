Zulum Blazing The Trai in Borno Education Sector Despite 15 Years Of Insurgency

By Gbenga Akingbule.

The speed and consistency with which the Borno State government is transforming the education sub – sector by providing free and compulsory education across the state is a clear indication that the state is fast becoming one of the educational advantage states in Nigeria, Stakeholders have said .

The construction of mega schools and provision of instructional materials as well the school feeding program in different parts of the state has in no small measure help to reduce the number of out of school children.

Worried the by the uneviable position as having the highest number of out of school children in Nigeria in 2021, the governor Babagana Zulum leg administration has taken the bull by it’s horn to reduce the number drastically through various intervention programs and projects that have over the years returned Borno children to their classrooms.

” Out of 1.8 million out of school children in 2021, we have taken measures to reduce the number to less that 800. We’re still working assiduously bring down the number ” Commissioner of Education, Science , Technology and Innovation, Engineer Lawan Abba Wakilbe said

No doubt, the more than a decade long insurgency had led many children and their parents to flee trouble areas, thereby obstructing their education where massive destruction to education facilities across the state was evident .

The Boko Haram terrorists whose translation of their name means western education is sin took ample delight in the destruction of schools and engage in continuous abduction of students. Analysts says the distruction of education facilities in the North East Region where Borno state is the worst hit is running into billions of US Dollars.

But the Zulum led administration has shown rare determination , the government is already picking up the pieces and does not want the future generation swim in the sea of illiteracy hence the priority attention to education sector.

To lift off the burden of school fees payments from off the shoulder of parents and guardians , the state government have continued to pay scholarship both for students studying within and outside Nigeria. Orphans of Counter Terrorism Volunteers were not left out as 300 of the them got the total sum sixty-million-naira (₦60,000,000) scholarship for 2024

The state government in its bid to provide the needed manpower for the health sector, recently embarked on the disbursement over N1 Billion as scholarship to student nurses.

” Today marks another significant milestone as we disburse One billion three hundred and five million one hundred and eighty-nine thousand naira (₦1,305,189,000) for scholarships benefiting 997 student nurses.” Wakilbe said

As part of measures to ensure the impactation of quality education to its students the state government has continued to pay prime attention to the welfare of teachers in the state. This gesture prompted the the Chairman, National Union of Teachers ( NUT) Comrade Zali Audu Garba to single out Governor Babagana Zulum as the best performing governor in the education sector.

” The education sector is currently witnessing an astronomical improvement in both with human and infrastructure. Teachers welfare have been given an unprecedented positive attention, the sum of N1 billion is currently being expended on teachers training accos Borno State .we have never had it this good . ” The NUT boss , Garba said

At a recent event in Bama local government area of the state where

Governor Zulum flagged off the second phase training for 781 teachers with the aim of making them more productive and acquiring the requisite knowledge for impactation to its students.

The governor who was represented by his deputy Hon Umar Usman Kadafur at the event says ” It is strategically pertinent to note that Government allocated a substantial sum of one billion naira (N1 Billion) for the training of 2,730 teachers. These educators will undergo rigorous training at both the College of Education Waka-Biu and Umar Ibn Ibrahim El-Kanemi College of Education, Science and Technology Bama.

“The duration of the program is three months, covering one thousand eight hundred and eighty four (1,884)

teachers through a sandwich programme and eight hundred and forty six (846) teachers through a full-time NCE program.

“It may interest you to note that the aim of this initiative is to address issues of remuneration, retention and most importantly the competency of our teachers in line with national standards.

” The program is free of charge and each participants is entitle to N30,000.00 monthly stipend, in addition to their regular salaries. Those enrolled in full-time NCE program will attain automatic in- service status.

” On this note, let me use this medium to urge the participants to approach this opportunity with utmost dedication

and seriousness, knowing fully well that successful completion of the program and passing the competency test will lead to a review of wages.

“To ensure adequate preparation, the Ministry of Education has been directed to release an additional sum of fifty thousand naira (N50,000) to all participants”. Kadafur stated.

President of National Union of Borno State Students also testify to the pragmatic leadership of Governor Zulum in transforming the education sector, saying that Borno in the nearest future can compete favourably with any state in the country.

” We have an amazing governor in Prof . Zulum, he has continued to accord education the desired attention . Our governor has expended almost two billion on scholarship alone this year, this is aside the massive ifrastuctural development in the the education sector and training and retraining of teachers .” Kyari said .

As scars of the past disstrucion by Boko haram terrorists on the education sector is gradually giving way to progressive steps at revolutionizing the sector , governor is eager to continue to blaze the trail

” We will continue to do more to give quality education to our citizens.” Governor Zulum said at a recent event.