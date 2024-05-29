8.4 C
Biafra Day: Bakassi Peninsula Separatist Leader Ban Business Activities

Joint Border Patrol Kills G1 Of Biafra's Dragon Militant in Bakassi 
Bakassi Peninsula Separatist Leader, Princewill Chimezie Richards, pioneer founder of the Biafra Nations League, BnL, has issued warning notice to foreign business men, oil dealers to shutdown business activities at the Eastern end of the Gulf of Guinea on 30 May, to mark the Biafra heroes day.

Princewill said his group will monitor all nooks and crannies and would enforce the ban on both local and international trade at sea.

It is believed that the two armed groups, Black Marine and Dragon Fighter Marine are working for the BnL, these groups have carried out several attacks on Cameroonian troops and the Joint Border Patrol team of Nigeria and Cameroon, seizing control of some localities in the Bakassi area, efforts by the government to restore peace in the region have proved abortive.

