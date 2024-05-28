Call Your Men and Masquerades to Order — Anambra CP Warns Organizers of Imo Awka Festival

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, has warned the organizers of the Imo Awka Festival to ensure the masquerades, their followers, and other participants in the Festival play by the rule in their participation in the cultural festival.

The CP gave the warning while interacting with the organizers of the Festival in his office in Awka on Monday, ahead of the grand finale of the Festival for the year 2024. The group comprised: the Speaker of Eze Ezu Awka Community, the Palace Secretary of Eze Ezu, the Youth Leader, and other stakeholders in Awka.

Recall that the media space has been awash over time with the information on how miscreants under the guise of celebration of the Imoka Awka Festival become unruly and make life unbearable for the good people of the State especially residents and indigenes of Awka.

Addressing the group, however, CP Itam reiterated the Command’s commitment in enforcing the law and ensuring public safety.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, the CP, during the interaction, also used the opportunity to warn criminal elements whose intentions are to hide under this guise to commit a crime to desist forthwith, or be ready to face the full weight of the law.

He said the CP was concerned that prior to his invitation for the interaction, the people were yet to inform or notify the Command about the Festival of such magnitude that’s bid to start today. He, however, said the CP urged them to work with the Police to make sure the celebration is hitch-free, and further encouraged the residents of the State, especially the Awka indigenes, to be law-abiding, vigilant, and security-conscious at all times.

“Given the above, the CP directs the deployment of Officers to intensify confidence-building and crime prevention patrols in some identified areas in Awka.

“In the event to request security services call us on 07039194332 or PRO 08039334002 for a prompt response. The ‘npf rescue me app’ is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and iPhone users respectively,” the statement partly read.