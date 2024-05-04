Bauchi re-affirmed commitment to quality, affordable health services to citizens

:As he chairs STF meeting, PHC award

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau on Tuesday reaffirmed the unwavering commitment and readiness of the present administration in the state towards ensuring citizens have access to quality and affordable healthcare services.

Speaking at the quarterly meeting of the State Task Force on Primary Healthcare and annual PHC award ceremony held at Government House, Bauchi, Auwal Jatau said the administration has recorded significant progress in that regard.

The Deputy Governor who is the chairman of the State Task Force on Primary Healthcare, recalled that, on coming on board, Governor Bala Mohammed made it a top priority to strengthen primary healthcare system for the benefit of the citizenry.

According to him, the dedication and tireless efforts of members of the State Task Force coupled with their commitment towards supporting the present administration to deliver quality primary healthcare services to people is commendable.

“The major role of the Task Force is to ensure accountability and high-level oversight on Primary Health Care Service delivery in the State, through our partnership with development partners.

“Through the collaborative efforts of our administration, we were able to increase the number of functional primary health care centers across the state, training of our health workers on essential service delivery, distribution of essential medical equipment to our PHC facilities These achievements are a clear testament to the outstanding performance of members of this Task Force.”

Auwal Jatau reiterated the administration’s unwavering commitment to the development of the health sector through prompt payment of counterpart funds and financial arrangements with government and non- governmental organizations, assuring that the Primary Health Care Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) contributions for the year 2024 will soon be paid.

He used the medium to acknowledge the support of developmental partners to the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed and promised that the administration will continue to provide them with the enabling environment to achieve their organizational mandate.

The Deputy Governor then congratulated the awardees of the Primary Healthcare annual award, saying their excellent performance in the provision of health care services in the state have not gone unnoticed.

On his part, Mr Tushar Rane, the UNICEF Bauchi Chief, appreciated the state government for the transparency and accountability in the management of resources in the health sector, and observed that it has paved way for the state to achieved milestones in immunization and in the delivery of primary healthcare services.