I’ll make civil service result oriented – Gov Mohammed assured

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Wednesday said his administration will do everything possible to make sure that Civil Service in the State remains vibrant and result oriented for seamless delivery of dividends of Democracy to the good people of the state.

In a keynote address at the celebration of this year’s International Workers Day held at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium Bauchi, the Governor reassured that no stone would be left unturned in the administration’s resolve to reposition the civil service and thereby restoring its lost glory.

Represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau, Governor Mohammed bel7ieved that Bauchi is one of the best among the 36 States in the country in terms of support to civil service.

He pledged to continue to extend hands to the civil servants as he has been doing, and explained that the recent provision of Wage Award and restoration of the payment of Annual Leave Grant to Civil Servants is a deliberate attempt at providing succor to Civil Servants.

He noted that it is a commendable decision by the International Labour Organization to single out the workers day to celebrate workers’ contributions to world growth and development, saying that, as major stakeholders in the Nigerian Project, workers have the responsibility of striving to salvage the socio-economic and political fortune of the country.

“I am very pleased to be part of another annual celebration of the International Workers Day also known as “MAY DAY”. This day is specifically set aside to acknowledge and appreciate the contributions of workers to the socio-economic development of the country.

“As the May Day is celebrated, workers in both the public and Private Sectors have the opportunity to reflect on their performances and see how much they have contributed to the development of their fatherland and how they would address the current challenges affecting our economic, social, security and other vital areas of human endeavors in order to move the country forward. By so doing, workers are living up to the legacy bestowed on us by our past leaders who led a life of selfless Service.”

The Governor told the workers, that since the inception of his Administration, measures have been put in place to stabilize salaries and pensions payment with a view to have credible nominal roll that will reliably drive the payroll, block leakages, improve cash flow management and cut unnecessary spending.

“We have in the last few months introduced Service Charter contract to be executed between the State Government on the one hand and the civil servant on the other hand. That informed our decision to promote the best hands within the service to the position of Permanent Secretaries in strict compliance with State Character, so that all can be carried on board.”

He said pursuit of his unconditional love for Bauchi state, his administration has been ensuring that meaningful projects that have direct impact on the lives of the majority of the people are being executed with the little resources at disposal.

Governor Mohammed therefore congratulated the State labour leadership and the entire workforce for their cooperation and understanding which have ensured industrial harmony in the State and assured that as an all-inclusive and progressive Government, the existing favorable Government/Labour relationship will be sustained and even improved upon.

On his part, the State Head of Civil Service, Yahuza Adamu appreciated Governor Bala Mohammed for his administration’s investment in the civil service and tasked workers to reciprocate the gesture by supporting the present administration in the state to succeed in the implementation of policies and programmes.

Earlier, the State NLC chairman, Comrade Dauda Shuaibu expressed gratitude to the governor for the payment of Ten thousand naira Wage Award to all workers in the state and urged him to sustain it so as to alleviate the current economic challenges being experienced by workers.