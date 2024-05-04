Agbese explains appointment of opposition members, others as aides

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The lawmaker representing Ado/ Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, Chief Philip Agbese, has given reasons he appointed new aides, some who are not members of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that recently, Agbese announced the appointment of over 20 new aides to bolster his legislative mandate.

Among the aides are members of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) and some of his perceived antagonists.

But not long after he made the pronouncements, reactions have continued to trail the appointments into his Parliament of Local Unity (PLU).

Making clarifications while speaking to newsmen in Makurdi, Monday, Agbese said he has no enemy anywhere in the world and is out to represent his people irrespective of their political inclinations.

The lawmaker who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Lawrence Oduh, said by these appointments, he considers everyone as a stakeholder in the Enone project.

According to Oduh, “The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives already forgave those who turned their backs on him after benefiting from his generosity.”

Describing Agbese as a man with a big heart, the media expert noted that for Okanga Agila, humanity supersedes personal interests, political affiliations, religion and tribe.

Oduh said while the lawmaker believes in loyalty, he places a premium on capacity, excellence and competence hence his recent decision.

He likened his principal to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator George Akume who has no enemy and can go to any home to eat and sleep.

“Humanity is not about maintaining a gracious relationship between one another in the society but it is about building a bond among the society with the help of sustainable values.

“Today’s world is full of greed, commotion, distress and distrust. But when peace and harmony become the main cause of every kind of service rendered, it becomes the service to God.

“When an orphan gets a cuddling hand to light their life, it becomes a Godly gesture. When a deprived lives blissfully along with the rest of humanity, it is the kingdom of God.

“Agbese believes the greatest pleasure is in bearing pain for others. He sees those considered adversaries as a fundamental companion in progress.”

According to Oduh, these have always been Agbese’s core principles, “we are one, regardless of caste, creed, religion, and race. Agbese represents the entire constituency.

“He was elected for the poor and rich, educated and uneducated, Christians and Muslims, farmers and herders, PDP, LP and other party faithful.”

Oduh urged those working tirelessly to bring down the Enone servant that he has already prayed for and forgiven them, and that Agbese loves them.

He asked every patriotic son and daughter of Enone to pray for and support their own, stating that in due course, the impacts of this trailblazer will be felt.