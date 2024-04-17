Why we condemns report by online medium Wikki Times as false, malicious – Lawmaker, Manu Soro 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Federal Lawmaker in the House of Representatives Honourable Mansur Manu Soro has refuted claimed by an online medium Wikki Times as false, malicious which was intended to spoil his name before the public.

Mansur who is member representing Ganjuwa, Darazo and Darazo constituency was reported by an online medium Wikki Times accussing him of awarding contract to his closed friend and used fake firms in executing the projects.

The letter read: “Our attention has been drawn to an online publication by Wikki Times of April 16th 2024 accusing HMHR, Rep. Mansur Manu Soro of awarding contract to his close associate among other ridiculous accusations. But for the unsuspecting members of the public, we would have choose to ignore their accusations that remains false, baseless and a calculated attempt to criminally defame the good character of Rep. Mansur Manu Soro.

“The following represents the facts in the said matter:

That in accordance with the principles of the separation of power as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), Legislators are only empowered to make laws for implementation by the Executive. Thus, members of the Federal Legislature which Rep. Mansur Manu Soro is a member, neither award contracts nor have the treasury within their reach to pay contractors.

“That, it’s the responsibility of the Executive arm of the government through its Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure the implementation of bills passed by the National Assembly and assented to by the President, as provided for in section 58 & 59 of the constitution. Hence Rep. Mansur Manu Soro were not privy to procurement process that led to the award of the said contracts.

“That available information obtained from CAC indicated beyond reasonable doubts that their story is fundamentally inaccurate and amount to falsity.

“That section 18 sub-section 1&2 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 provided for all Nigerians the right to register a company irrespective of where they originated from, as such, people from my community or any other place have the lawful rights to incorporate companies for lawful businesses.

“That implementing MDAs award contracts to companies only after a participatory bidding processes and securing of due process certification from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) as required by the public procurement law. Neither my office nor the National Assembly is allowed by law to influence the process at any given stage.

“That Rep. Mansur Manu Soro, like any other National Assembly member’s power end with nominating project into the budget, facilitating project contact persons and handing over of project to benefitting community and sub national governments for utilization.

“That Rep. Mansur Manu Soro who in 2020 constructed four (4) health facilities; the H.E Nana Kashim Shettima Pediatric Hospital, Sade, H.E Dr. Aisha Bala Mohammed Pediatric Hospital, Soro, H.E Hadiza M.A Abubakar Pediatric Hospital, Gabarin, Hajiya Maryam Uwais Pediatric Hospital, Miya and equipped the facilities with six (6) ambulance vehicles at his PERSONAL COST (independent of the national budget) shall never partake in any corrupt enrichment tendencies to deny his own people the necessity of healthcare services as Wikki Times maliciously asserted.

“That Rep. Mansur Manu Soro who further facilitated educational, transportation, agricultural interventions too numerous to mention including the Darazo-Ganjuwa Subsidized Shuttle Service, four (4) Gifted Secondary Schools (1 each in all the 4 districts), Special Primary School – with FREE tuition, uniform, shoes, books, bags and pocket money – and asphalt road can never be part of plan to deny his constituency means of transporting persons and evacuation of agricultural products to market as ridiculously alleged.

“However, information available to us indicated that the two (2) projects for the health facilities were executed, handed over and put to use by the benefitting communities since year 2021.

“Though captured in the budget, Yautare – Tauya were never awarded by the implementing MDA of the FG as according to their cost template, funds available could only accommodate about 8-kilometre earth-work of the failed section of Soro -Gungura road.

That the late Sarkin Gungura Sunusi Ibrahim, may Allah forgive him told Rep. Mansur Manu Soro on different occasions how the remediation work positively impacted on his people as traders coming to Soro market when it rains doesn’t need to convey goods through Dukku as the road becomes motorable on work completion.

“That in order to ensure non-duplication of similar projects in one community, my constituency office in 2021 following consultations with stakeholders in Darazo LGA directed for the relocation of project for the health facility meant for Gabciyari to Aliyah village – the most remotest community of my constituency – bordering Gombe and Taraba states.

“That the said reporter of Wikki Times, Yawale Adamu was invited to come for discussion and possible introduction to the implementing MDAs for the purpose of reviewing gaps between details of the budget and actual implementation, but refused to show up and rather working with his accomplice chooses to assassinate the character of Rep. Mansur Manu Soro.

“Indeed we are not surprised, as we are made to understand that the publisher of Wikki Times, Mr Haruna Babale has out of fear of the reactions of people he has serially defamed, exiled himself from Bauchi State to only God knows location.

Concluded by saying “There’s indeed, no time to waste in this “quickly-passing world”.