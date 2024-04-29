Leave Arthur Eze Alone, He’s a Blessing from God — Igwe APGA Tells Calumniators

A top stakeholder in the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Benji Obi has condemned the shadowy campaign of calumny against the person of Anambra billionaire and oil magnet, Sir Arthur Eze.

Chief Benji Obi who hails from Agulu Community in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, made the condemnation known while addressing newsmen on Monday in Awka, the state capital, during which he also referred to the campaign against Arthur Eze as weak-hearted effort to disparage the top illustrations sons of Igbo land.

According to the frontline politician, Arthur Eze has been made a target of attacks as the campaign season appears around the corner in the State.

“We know the game plan,” he said.

He further said that Eze as a special gift that comes once in a generation, like the late Michael Jackson.

“Many have benefited from him. In fact over 85% of people in Igbo land have benefitted from Arthur Eze in one way or the other,” he asserted.

“He is and has been a natural philanthropist. One of a kind. He gives to all, not minding religious or ethnic background. People are not aware that on his birthdays, he shares billions to financially disadvantaged people,” he added.

Continuing, he said: “We are happy to have Arthur Eze in this generation and in Igbo land. The people are attacking him simply out of jealousy and mischief. Sadly, they are doing it while hiding their faces behind internet rats and nameless writers.”

It is important to note that Chief Obi, an active political activist in the Igbo political sphere for over thirty years (30 years), has constantly played the role of a defender of Igbo heritage and culture.

In his capacity as a top stakeholder in the Igbo political cadre, Chief Benji Obi also asked for the effort to cast aspersions on the person of Chief Arthur Eze to be disregarded.