Herdsmen Attacks: Protesters accuse Alia of not enforcing anti-grazing law

Indigenes of Gwer West local government Area of Benue State on Tuesday blocked the Makurdi-Naka road in Benue State, protesting the killing of 14 people by suspected Fulani herdsmen on Sunday night.

Recall that from Saturday, April 13, 2024, herdsmen militia launched attacks on three Benue commuties and killed 28 persons in cold blood.

While the herdsmen injured many others, it was also gathered that the attackers kidnapped some of their victims.

The attacks which were carried out on Sunday between the 9pm and 10pm when most of the villagers were asleep.

Earlier, In a condolence message by the Gyaruwa Forum, GAF, signed by its Secretary, Mbapuun Fabian, the attack at Tser Kperyisa,claimed the lives of 10 persons identified as Atayugh Aondona(M), Atayugh Monday(M), Atayugh Friday(M), Atibee Kperyisa(M), Atibee Catherine(C), Anande Tete(M), Atsaga Ayange(M),Atsaga John Yeye(M), Oraduen Aondosoo(M) and Ordem Msuega(M).

In another community known as Tse-Adaa,the attackers killed two persons, Msanhe Orgbo(M) and

Ayageor Ankina(M), while Gor Kyor(M) and Ormba Gbem(M) where killed at Tse-Shiver, all within

Sengev ward of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

GAF also disclosed that, two of the victims were picked alive but later died on arriving the hospital in Naka, Gwer West LGA.

During Tuesday protest, the protesters carried several placards with different inscriptions, calling on the Federal and State Government to protect the people against armed herders.

One of the protesters, a former local government chairman of Gwer West, Hon. Francis Ayagah called on the federal government to ensure the safety of his people.

He disclosed that the renewed insecurity in the area was as a result of the failure of the Governor Hyacinth Alia administration to enforce the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of Benue State, thereby allowing herders to move freely with their cows and arms, which are used to attack the people.

Another protester, Mr Titus Numzua who hails from Seghev/yegev council ward where all three attacks occurred disclosed that the influx of herdsmen in the area has complicated the security situation of many communities in Gwer West.

He also called on the federal government to ensure the safety of the people and particularly called on Governor Alia to provide logistical support to security agencies, the Benue State Livestock Guards and the Community Volunteer Guards to complement to ensure peace returns to Gwer West.

In a related development,the Senator representing Benue North West Senatorial District, Dr. Titus Zam, while sympathizing with the victims condemned the coordinated attacks on some of his constituents which led to the death of many people, including women, children and the elderly.

In a statement sighed by his Personal Assistant on Media Terungwa Nunde says, Zam prayed to God to continue to protect his people and called on Governor Alia to come to the aide of his people.

Also, the member representing Gwer East/Gwer West Federal Constituency, Arc. Dr. Asema Achado, has condemned the gruesome murder of his constituents, and called on the Benue State Government to enforce the law prohibiting open grazing and also ensure the perpetrators of the dastardly act are brought to book.