Many Indicted, As More Revelations On Imo University Admission Fraud Surface

From Joshua Chibuzom

The current tensions and palpable fears over Students Admissions fallout in Imo State University Owerri on the incredible and increasing admissions racketeering tip of has been cleared by the Institution, Chief Admission’s Officer , Sir Ndubuisi Ubaku that the said Purported admissions do not originated from the right source or his Office.

He denied personal and official involvement in any unduly and unruly involvement in admissions racketeering and pointed out that the Students affected in the saga should be forthcoming to explained in details how they get the Purported admissions and to make it easier for the institution to notify the public and also be aware of the loopholes and cracks in the system.

Sir Ubaku, one of the Elders in the Institution said that his hands are clean as he can only vow for himself and not to anybody else as he expecting nothing but the truth from the affected Students even their parents because according to him, mostly, it’s the parents that do the bargaining and not the Students as the case of hacking into the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, (JAMB) portal is a serious and sensitive issues as the Students affected by the saga has more questions to answer as the School is prepared to get it right and get rid of quackery and fake Admissions no matter the number of years in the School by the Student. ‘How can a student being in the school for 4 years without registration numbers and we have both JAMB and School Registration numbers”.

Speaking to our Journalists shortly after his return from the Anti Graft Agency in Abuja , Chief Ubaku disclosed that Independent Corruption Practice Commission (ICPC) swooped on the school following furry and allegations mainly from JAMB through the students mainly from the law faculty , Medicine , Nursing and other related deciplines in IMSU.

Chief Ndubuisi Ubaku who is a knight of “St Christopher in the Catholic Church” speaking against the Campaign of calumny and the smear of his image and Integrity by the detractors as the story started when JAMB gave instructions to give waver, that students with JAMB related issues to fills the “students condolement forms” on the students admitted between 2020 to their office upwards to ensure that those students who came under direct entry are carried along with the JAMB requirements but it was surprised that even many Students since 2018 are affected causing pandemic in the exercise.

According to him, it was the exercise that triggered the crisis and lingered a suspection over the admission Office whereby Students that did not get genuine admissions from Imo state University but got Jamb admission without Clearance or School Admission was forwarded to the school as the Agency suspected hacking into their system and a thorough check has exonerated him from the allegations.

In his words,”The story is where are those students with JAMB registrations to IMSU are when the admission is ongoing only to return many years after to make noise”, “Imo State University relied on JAMB Admission quota system and any other thing outside the quota we are not involved”.

“JAMB usually allocate number of students that will be admitted and it’s my office that is responsible for the entry into the institution. A student must present admission letter from IMSU that must tally with our Provisions. When you don’t have both papers , means anomaly”.

“This is what we have asked the effected students to prove why they did not regularize their admissions because we admit based on JAMB information on our disposal and nothing shoddy at all’

” The admission process goes with procedures . In 2020 session , JAMB allocated to IMSU 6037 Students . In 2022 we got above 7,000 Provisional while as in 2023 JAMB gave us 7,322. How those students got their admissions is a false and action in need of adequate investigation”.

Chief Ubaku maintained his innocence as he stated that Jamb came to IMSU and queried how those students got JAMB admission letters and declared and accused IMSU of hacking into Jamb Portal .” I am not involved , and never sale any Placement . I never and will never be involved in any complicity. I hate cutting corners”. Sir Ubaku said.

He also exonerated his office but it was observed that one out of the three alleged involved in the admissions racketeering after returning from ICPC Abuja was hurriedly redeployed to another department from the Admission Office as a cover up against the heinous crime and allegations of racketeering, selling of Admissions and extortion of money by the school management.