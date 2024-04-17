Soludo’s Commissioner, Odimegwu, Re-Echoes Call for Environmental Cleanliness, Tree Planting to Curb Erosion Menace

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Commissioner for Environment, Engr. Dr. Felix Odimegwu, has said environmental well-being and sustainability was top on the priorities of Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration in the State.

Commissioner Odimegwu disclosed this during an inspection of some drainages and waterways in Amawa village, Ogbunike, in Oyi Local Government Area of the State.

According to him, environmental well-being is a key factor in achieving the Governor’s vision of making Anambra a livable and prosperous homeland as he pledged the people from the day-one of his administration, and which he said, has made the state government to hold the sector to a highest esteem, judging by the key efforts and achievements so far recorded in the sector.

While the Environment Ministry had earlier received a report about blockage of waterways by a developer in the area; the Commissioner, during the inspection, also harped on the need to always comply with government’s approved model of drainage system in the state, to avoid sabotaging the government’s efforts of ensuring free flow of water, especially as the rainy season currently rings bell.

Commissioner Odimegwu similarly urged Ndị Anambra to support the Soludo Administration achieve its vision for the state by regularly keeping their surroundings clean, desilting their waterways and generally maintaining a healthy environment, as, according to him, cleanliness is next to Godliness.

While reminding the people of the various environmental laws enforceable in the state, he further warned everyone to desist from indulging in any act capable of sabotaging and retarding the government’s efforts and strides towards ensuring and upholding environmental sustainability in Anambra.

The Commissioner was joined in the inspection by some principal officers of the Ministry.

In a related development, Commissioner Odimegwu also recently flagged off tree planting initiative at the Amazon Estate, Enugwu-Agidi, in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state, where he described tree planting as a welcome development that does not only boost environmental sustainability, but also helps to slow down erosion gully menace, which, he said, has ravaged and taken over many parts of Anambra lands.

While highlighting other significance and benefits of tree planting and how Governor Soludo has championed that, he also hinted that trees are natural coolants that add aesthetic value to the environment and also serve as natural oxygen providers to humans and other living things.

The Commissioner commended and urged Ndị Anambra to emulate the initiative, adding that it was in line with the Governor’s Public Private Community Partnership (PPCP) Model of governance, which facilitates quicker community development and gives a sense of belonging to the people.

In their separate remarks at the event, the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Foster Ihejiofor; and Transition Committee Chairman for Njikoka, Amb. Clems Aguiyi, hailed the Management of the Estate for the project, emphasizing that tree planting aligns with regenerative agriculture, which boosts soil fertility and also controls erosion.

Earlier in his opening speech, the Chief Executive Officer of the Senatorch Limited and Developer of the Amazon Estate, Barr. Chidi Amaeze, who gave an overview of the Estate, said they would plant not fewer than 3000 diverse economic and ornamental trees in the area, with the aim of making the Estate the first green, smart and eco-friendly estate in the southeast region.

He also added that the vision draws inspiration from the vision of the Soludo Administration, especially as it relates to making Anambra a smart, mega, eco-friendly, livable and prosperous homeland.