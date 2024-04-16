Time for Ganduje to quit APC National Chairmanship, party chieftain, others advises Tinubu

…hails suspension by Ganduje Ward leadership

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano, Engr. Muaz Magaji Dawakin Today, has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to withdraw his support from the National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as his continuous stay as the National Chairman of the party will adversely affect the masses support to the APC-led administration.

Engr. Magaji Dawakin Tofa, former political ally and kinsman of Ganduje, said the former Governor has lost political credibility and should be allowed to resign for new blood to inject fresh air into the APC leadership at the national level.

The APC chieftain who served as Commissioner for Works during Ganduje’s administration, said even before the suspension of Ganduje by the leadership of Ganduje Ward in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area, Ganduje’s time to leave the stage as APC National Chairman was long overdue.

According to him, “I know Ganduje very well. He is my kinsman and I served under him as Commissioner. I have never believed that he has required pedigree to serve as APC National Chairman in the first place.

“I am of the opinion that President Tinubu’s administration and the APC as a party need a generational change. People like Ganduje should not only resign, but retire from politics and allow the younger generation with focus to pilot the affairs affairs of the party.

“I read in the news that he has been suspended by the party at the Ward lecel,, I also read that there was a denial of his suspension from the Local Government and state levels. I am not in town. I am a party chieftain, when I return I will find out the borne of contention from both parties, but my take is that Ganduje should voluntarily resign to allow a party have a new direction.”

Engr. Magaji Dawakin Tofa who said Ganduje should be allowed to defend himself over allegations of bribery and financial misappropriation, insisted that even without such cases against him, Ganduje was not fit to serve as the National Chairman of APC.

Also reacting to the suspension of Gsnduje as the APC National Chairman, a former leader of the party in Sabon Gari, Hon. Kingsley Onyekachi Godwin, hailed the leadership of APC in Ganduje Ward for exhibiting the courage to suspend him from the party, following the gravity of corruption charges charges leveled against him at the court.

Hon. Kingsley Onyekachi Godwin who revealed that his exit from APC to Labour Party (LP), was as a result of injustice meted to some members, “by Ganduje and his boys during his time as Governor of Kano state,” said in civilized society, people like Ganduje should not be allowed to hold public office after his “dirty” political escapdes as Governor of Kano state.

The LP chieftain who was the party’s House of Assembly candidate for Fagge Constituency during the last general election further hailed Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for setting up Commission of Inquiry to recover looted government properties in the last administration.

According to him, “though we are in the Labour Party, we admire with joy the leadership style being exhibited by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. We are in total support of his decision to probe the financial dealings of the innesiate-past administration, including the recovery of stolen government property. This shows that he has the interest of the people at heart.

“For the eight to nine months he has been piloting the affairs of Kano state, Governor Yusuf has shown love and compassion to the people. And I want to use this opportunity to say that we are solidly behind him. We are closely watching his giant strides in all sectors of the economy, and don’t be surprise to hear our official announcement as part and parcel of his government very soon.”