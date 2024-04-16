Like Hushpuppi, Another Nigerian Convicted Of $5.6M International Advance-Fee Scheme In United States

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

A federal jury in the Southern District of Texas convicted an Indiana man yesterday for his role in an international advance-fee scheme orchestrated from Nigeria that defrauded victims of over $5.6 million.

This was revealed in a statement made available to newsmen through USA State department website, obtained by our correspondent on Tuesday, April, 16 2024.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, from at least February 2015 to January 2018, Tochukwu Nwosisi, 52, of Indianapolis, participated in an advance-fee scheme involving fraudulent offers of investment funding and inheritances to victims around the world. His co-conspirators, who were based in Nigeria, induced victims to make large wire payments to bank accounts in the United States on the false belief that payment of the purported advance fees was necessary before the bank would release their funding or inheritance. Nwosisi served as a money launderer who accepted victim funds into his U.S. bank accounts and directed the proceeds to the ringleaders in Nigeria.

The jury convicted Nwosisi of conspiracy to commit money laundering and concealment money laundering. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 13 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani for the Southern District of Texas, Special Agent in Charge Douglas A. Williams Jr. of the FBI Houston Field Office, and Special Agent in Charge Christopher Hileman of the Department of State Office of Inspector General (DOS-OIG) made the announcement.

The FBI and DOS-OIG investigated the case.

Trial Attorney Philip Trout of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Latham for the Southern District of Texas are prosecuting the case.