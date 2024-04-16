Imo: Another Suspected Kidnap Kingpin From Anambra State In Police Net

Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Imo State Police Command on Saturday, April 13 apprehended a suspected kidnap kingpin, Aralu Chukwudi Charis.

Charis, 40 years old hails from Otolo in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The command ‘s spokesman, Henry Okoye disclosed that Charis was arrested at his hideout at Mgbidi in Oru East LGA of Imo State.

Okoye added that the suspect masterminded several kidnapping and armed robbery operations in Imo State.

The police spokesman further disclosed that the police recovered from Charis’ hideout one Ash Coloured Toyota Camry, 2005 model, with Reg No; MUS 509 DS Lagos.

Okoye equally informed that the suspect has confessed to being the leader of a deadly criminal syndicate terrorizing the people of Imo State.

Charis also provided crucial information that will assist the operatives in the arrest of his syndicate at large, Okoye concluded.