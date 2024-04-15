Thank you visit: Bani Yakubun Bauchi family visit Gov Bala Mohammed

From Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The family of Bani-Yakubu founder of Bauchi State have paid a thanked visit to Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State over recognising one its son Dr Rilwanu Suleiman.

The Chiroma Bauchi, Alh Nura Adamu Jumba who led the group appreciated the governor for what he has done to the family of Yakubu Bauchi since his inception as governor in 2019 to date.

He told the governor that in Bauchi the family of bani-Yakubu is one in-respective of their differences like in the other Emirate councils in other palaces.

The Chiroma Bauchi explained that the family of Bani-Yakubu has many rooms, but yet the family has not been divided like other kingdoms. “we remain equal and the same in respective of our rooms differences”,.

Also speaking, the Bunun Bauchi, Alh Aminu Adamu Jumba hailed the governor for reconstruction of the new government house which is one of the latest government house in the country.

He recalled that during one of the function someone from People Democratic Party PDP has said that if the government house project is completed, the edefice would be one of the best in the country.

He commended the governor for job weldone and urged him to continue with the good work already in place to the overall development of the State and its people.

He used the medium to appreciated the governor over recognising the family of Bani-Yakubu for namining a particular place in government house to immotilize the entire family

Corroborating, the Marafan Alh Abdullahi Yakubu and Alh Aminu Mahmood Dan Kaden Bauchi also commended the Governor for efforts in keeping the state free from attacks of kidnappers, bandits and other forms of criminality in the state.

In his respond, governor Bala Mohammed started by appreciating the Bani-Yakubu family for this auspicious visit and assured them of his administration continues support to the entire family and Emirate Council.

The governor disclosed that the motive behind naming the place with the Emir Dr Rilwanu Adamu Square was as a result of his Emir’s humility, loyalty, humbleness and God fearing in his dealing and above all, love for his people. Thus, becomes necessary for me as a governor to immotilize him and to be remembered.

The however, used the occasion to condole with the Bani-Yakubu family over the unfortunate incident which led to the death of one of its son Mahammadu Ghani a day after Sallah and informed the gathering that the government and security agencies are in top gear to fish out those behind it and face wrath of the law.

In a related development, the governor also recieved a deligations from the members of the Bauchi Emirate Council on a similar thank you visit over the gesture.

The council members were led by the Galadima of Bauchi, Surveyor Alh Sa’idu Ado Ibrahim Jahun during the visit.