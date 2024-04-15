Nnewi South TC Chairman, Aniagboso Buries Dad in Compliance with Anambra Burial Law

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The activities slated for the burial ceremony of late Chief Benjamin Chukwudozie Aniagboso, were yesterday, tied up with an outing service at the St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Umudim Amichi.

Popularly known as Uche Bụ Afa, late Chief Aniagboso was the father of the Transition Committee Chairman for Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Hon. Ikenna Aniagboso.

Born 89 years ago to the prominent family of Aniagboso Afuji in Ebenator-Udene Village in Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area, joined the saints on February 17, 2024, leaving behind his beloved wife, six children, 19 grand children, among other relations and extended family members.

The octogenarian, however, began his final journey on Wednesday, April 10, with a burial service held in his country home, Amichi, and which was presided over by the Anglican Bishop of Amichi Diocese, The Rt. Rev. Ephraim Ikeakor.

Bishop Ikeakor, in his homily at the event, reflected on the life of late Hon. Aniagboso, describing him as a humble man of integrity and a pillar of strength and compassion, judging by his services and enduring impacts and legacies, both in his family, in his community and in the society at large.

While hinting that death is inevitable, the Bishop, who said the deceased would be dearly missed by many who knew him, also consoled the Aniagboso Family, urging them to find solace in the knowledge that their father’s legacies would endure for generations to come, even while he has gone to rest in the Lord. He also advised the congregation to always live life that will positively impact humanity and launch them into eternity with God at the end of the transient world.

The well-attended burial ceremony attracted various groups, top government functionaries, business moguls, philanthropists, community leaders, among others, who gathered to commiserate with the family.

In his remarks and tribute, one of the chief mourners and the Nnewi South TC Chairman, Hon. Aniagboso, said his father lived a good and fulfilled life, and offered his best services to God and goodwill to all men, before he peacefully passed on; assuring that his legacies would be well upheld.

“He lived by the simple philosophy of offering his best services to God and goodwill to all men. In this philosophy, Dad left a legacy which we (his children) will endeavour to keep,” he said.

While wishing his father’s soul a peaceful repose in the bosom of the Lord, the Nnewi South Chairman further appreciated the outpouring of support, solidarity and love from various individuals and groups that joined in mourning the passing of his father. The TC Chairman had earlier announced that there would be no asoebi for the burial, among other restrictions placed, in compliance with the State Burial Law.

Also speaking, the first son of the deceased, Mr. Chiagoziem Aniagboso, explained that the octogenarian died at about 8.pm, shortly after dinner on the 17th day of February, but expressed optimism that his soul is resting in the bosom of the Almighty.

In their separate remarks, some of the consolers shared stories of their personal encounters with the deceased and the moments of kindness and wisdom he shared with them, while also expressing their sympathy to the Aniagboso Family.

The burial ceremony, conducted under strict adherence to the Anambra Burial Law, was capped up yesterday with an outing service at the St. Peter’s Anglican Church Umudim Amichi, where the family also sought the face of God as they entered into the mourning period.

More photos from the event: