Fuel Shortage: We're not responsible – chairman, IPMAN Bauchi

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The chairman, Independent Petroleum Marketer’s Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Alh Rabiu Ahmad Baba Arabab has disclosed that the recent scarcity of fuel being exprianced in the state metropolis was not from their members.
Arabab made this known while speaking to journalists over the development in the state, Monday in Bauchi. Saying “Its not only parculiar to the independent marketer’s along but also in the major marketer’s are still facing the same problem”,.
He explained that the shortages in the commodity eminated from the Easter and Sallah breaks were must of the drivers and some of the staff travelled out to celebrate the festivity with their families.
He further explained that bad road also contributed in delaying the drivers expecially when coming back from Western part of the country to the North.
According to the Chairman, the situation will be normal in few days as many drivers have begun trip to burden the products after the festive season.
Recall that the state began to experienced the scarcity of fuel some days back immediately after the Easter and Sallah Celebrations.
However, some of the motorists interviewed during visitations to filling stations within the metropolis said that many filling stations have the commodity but they refused to open to sell the product because of the recent price reduction announced by the federal government.

