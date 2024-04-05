Terrorist Attack On Commuter Bus, Attempt At Mass Extermination Of Igbo – Iwuanyanwu

Elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has asserted that the terrorist attack on a luxury bus at Ijebu-Ode on Friday, March 29 was an attempt at mass extermination of the Igbo in the country.

It was gathered that the luxury bus was conveying 59 Igbo who were returning to their ancestral homes in Ebonyi State for the Easter holiday and celebration.

The terrorists after dispossessing the 59 passengers on board of their belongings, locked them up and set the bus ablaze for them to be burnt to ashes.

Chief Iwuanyanwu called on the Federal Government to institute a full-scale investigation into the terrorist attack on a luxury bus with a view to unraveling the culprits and bringing them to book.

Chief Iwuanyanwu made the call in a statement endorsed by his media aide, Ben Osuagwu.

He said that from the reports received, the terrorists stopped the bus, dispossessed all the 59 passengers in the bus of their belongings, stripped them naked and forced them back into the vehicle, poured petrol on the bus and set it ablaze for them to perish in it.

He said that it was divine providential intervention from the prayers and invocation of the spirit of Easter by the passengers that saved them.

Chief Iwuanyanwu said that it was through the inspiration of God that the 59 passengers were able to smash the glasses of the bus and miraculously escaped.

He expressed gratitude to God that apart from injuries they sustained, no life was lost.

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide recalled that at the retreat of Igbo leaders held at the Old Government House Enugu on Wednesday, March 27, he had advised Igbo that at this time, it was important to reconcile with God.

He added that the ugly incident on Ijebu-Ode-Benin Road is one of the miracles that show how God loves the Igbo.

He advised the people of the zone to go about their normal duties without fear or molestation.

Chief Iwuanyanwu said that he has been assured by the security agencies that they are on top of the situation and that the culprits will be apprehended and brought to book according to the laws of the land.

He also said that he has equally commissioned some of the security experts to investigate the matter and report back to him.

According to Chief Iwuanyanwu, such a heinous crime should not be treated lightly because if left, it will escalate.