Governor Bala Muhammed Calls for National Prayers

From Sanusi Muhammad

Governor Bala Muhammed of Bauchi State has urged Muslims in the country to make maximum use of the Holy Month of Ramadan by intensifying prayers for Nigeria’s quick economic recovery and to overcome other challenges bedeviling peaceful co-existence and development.

The Governor made the call through his Special Advisor on Media/Public Communication, Comrade Mouktar Gidado at a Ramadan fast breaking dinner hosted by Gidado at his Bauchi private residence attended by a cross section of the public and some media practitioners.

Governor Bala opined that at a time like this when the country is passing through various economic and sociopolitical challenges coupled with hardship, it is part of the responsibility of citizens to assist leaders with marathon prayers in taking right decisions that will eventually lead the country out of the quandary and lead it on the right path to national growth and economic recovery.

He emphasized that no one will seek an elective post with the aim to fail in service delivery but leaders are overwhelmed by various challenges and pressures of office that need prayers to overcome the odds.

The Governor, therefore, stressed the need for prayers by Nigerians irrespective of imaginary differences to assist leaders in overcoming various obstacles and economic challenges threatening the unity, peace and development of the country.

Bala said: “Nobody will contest for position of authority with the intention to fail in leadership. We are overwhelmed with several official challenges and pressure of office that we tend to forget attending to other issues of importance. So, there is a need for us to see this period of Ramadan to intensify prayers to our Great Creator, the Almighty Allah to prevent us from derailing from our promises of goodwill.”

Talking on the present unfortunate hardship being experienced in the country, Governor Bala enjoined Nigerians to be patient with leaders and remain as their brothers, good keepers during and after the Ramadan period, adding that as government particularly his administration has initiated and implemented various programmes to ameliorate the hardship faced by the people of the state.

According to him, “We have initiated even distribution of assorted foodstuffs across the 20 local government areas apart from other forms of palliatives and cash given out to the people within the local government areas

“We are presently free feeding nearly 500,000 less privileged residents across the local governments with balanced diets while plans are on to attend to citizens’ minor medical needs free and to be accompanied with essential drugs through the State Primary Healthcare Delivery System while agriculture as the mainstay of the people has already received a boast and positioned for good yields in the rainy and dry season farming.”

Governor Bala urged the people to take full advantage of the initiatives doled out by his administration for their good and appealed to them neither to resell the assorted foodstuffs given nor any other support extended for their good while efforts are on to improve upon what are obtainable presently.

Gidado appreciated the presence of all for honoring the invitation for the fast breaking and assured all that Bauchi State undoubtedly under the leadership of Governor Bala Muhammed shall be a model state in the comity of advanced states in Nigeria before it exits power constitutionally in 2027.

Asked who Governor Bala is presently grooming to replace him in 2027 to march adorned legacies scattered across the state, Gidado said: “That’s too early to be commented upon or even to be known because the governor is more occupied with state issues tailored to developing the state than meddling into pedestrian politics for now. But definitely, the electorate will not regret supporting whosoever my boss may endorse for 2027 .”