Man Inserts Two Hot Knives Into Daughter’s Private Part As Punishment for Keeping Boyfriend (Video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A middle-aged man, identified as John Ansah has landed in trouble after allegedly inserting two hot knives into the private part of her 13-year-old daughter.

The suspect, who is said to be a charcoal dealer, was recently remanded into police custody after he was arraigned before the Tarkwa Circuit Court, Ghana, where he was charged for causing harm, indecent assault and female genital mutilation.

While it was gathered that Ansah pleaded guilty of the charges, the presiding judge, Hathia Ama Manu, convicted him on his own plea, even as sentencing was deferred to Thursday.

According to reports, the 47-year-old suspect, who is a single parent, assaulted, tied up, and inserted hot knives into the genitalia of the 13-year-old biological daughter, after he bumped into a social media video showing her and her suspected boyfriend having fun.

This, the father, said, provoked him and made him to heat-up two knives in fire and insert them into her private part as a punishment.

Howbeit, the prosecuting counsel, Police Superin­tendent, Juliana Essel-Dadzie, told the court that the matter was reported to them by a supervisor at the Ghana Rubber Estate Limited (GREL), resi­dent in Agona Nkwanta, close to where the suspect lived with his children (including the victim).

According to the Counsel, Ansah subjected the girl to different forms of abuse, and also tied up her legs and hands with a rope, because of her alleged sexual promiscuity.

Sup. Essel-Dadzie stated that Ansah put two cutlasses into fire and pushed them into the victim’s vagina, as the girl suffered severe burns around her vagina and thighs.

The prosecution also revealed that the victim remained tied with rope, as the father refused to untie her, until the next day, when she managed to free herself.

Sup. Essel-Dadzie further said Ansah prevented the daughter from leaving Kwapong, but she also managed to es­cape and was rescued by a witness in the case.

She added that the wit­ness took the girl to the Nsuaem Government Hospital where she was admitted for treatment, noting that a complaint was lodged at the Nsuaem Police Station about the case.

These, she said, resulted to the search and arrest of the suspect, who was also handed over to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service.

The judge, after hearing the case and the plea of the defendant, remanded him and also ordered the Social Welfare and Community Develop­ment office in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality to submit a social inquiry report on the case to aid the court to take a decision.

