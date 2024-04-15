Soludo Will Be the Last APGA Governor in Anambra — Stakeholders Vow, Call Him “Weak Governor”

Stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Anambra State have vowed that the incumbent Governor of the State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, would be the last All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA—produced Governor in the State after serving out his current tenure.

This was part of the resolution reached at the Stakeholder Meeting of the Anambra South APC, which held over the weekend at Nnewi, where the party stalwarts also passed a vote of no confidence on Governor Soludo.

Led by the Zonal Chairman of the party in Anambra South, Mr. Izuchukwu Okeke, the Forum also resolved to the other two senatorial zones in the state to reposition the party, so as to correct what they described as the flaws and mistakes of Governor Soludo. The meeting had, in attendance, the local government officers, zonal officers, members of the state and national officers of the party from the zone, as well as select stakeholders of the party.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the meeting, Mr. Okeke criticized Soludo’s administration as lacking concrete infrastructure projects and progressive policies that demonstrably benefit the citizenry, adding that Ndi Anambra are “totally disappointed at Governor Soludo and his weak performances, despite all his professorial credentials.”

He also hinted that “governance is not about speaking big grammar on television, but about practical impacts on the lives of the people.”

According to him, the Anambra APC is strategically revamped and ready to take over the control of the Agu Awka Government House come 2025, as Ndị Anambra can no longer continue to tolerate the weaknesses of the APGA government in the state, which, he said, had held the state spellbound for years.

When asked about the zoning arrangement, the APC Chieftain said the party’s priority was to nominate a candidate who embodies the party’s message of renewed hope, who gains widespread acceptance from the people, and who possesses a proven track record of accomplishments, among other qualities. He also added that they would field a candidate who understands the plights of the people and what governance is all about.

When asked how the party intends to achieve victory in the election, given the incumbency of the APGA government in the state; Mr. Okeke said Ndị Anambra were already fed up with Soludo and APGA government, and are ready to vote them out, even without any campaign to do so.

He also added that the meetings and its resolutions were parts of the steps towards repairing what Soludo has spoilt.

“One of our key resolutions in this stakeholders meeting include to initiate a meticulous, committed, and strategic bottom-up rebuilding of our great party in the state, starting from the ward level and progressing to the local government and state levels, both for its general progress and also in preparation for the upcoming 2025 gubernatorial election,

“In specific term, we have agreed here to embark on a complete overhaul and restructuring of our dear party, beginning at the polling units in our wards and progressing through the local governments to the state level,” he said.

Continuing, he said, “To achieve this ambitious goal of repositioning the party within the zone, we have established a nine-member strategic committee led by the State Secretary of our great party, Engr. Chidi Orji. The Committee has 28 days to submit their master plan and strategy to the zonal leadership of the party.”

Mr. Okeke, while reiterating his optimism on the ability of the party to “redeem Ndị Anambra from the weak hands of Governor Soludo and the APGA government”, also reassured the people that the days of the ‘weak government’ are already numbered in the state.