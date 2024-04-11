8.4 C
Idris attends Eid prayer, calls on Nigerians to recover lost values

N/West
Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris celebrated Eid al-Fitr with worshippers at Kaduna Capital School on 10 April 2024 in a spirit of unity and reflection
Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris celebrated Eid al-Fitr with worshippers at Kaduna Capital School on 10 April 2024 in a spirit of unity and reflection

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has urged Nigerians to recover lost values and maintain prayers for peace and the well-being of our leaders and country. He made the call after the Eid el Fitr prayer, which marked the end of Ramadan. The prayer was held at Kaduna Capital School in Kaduna on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The Minister called on Nigerians to pray for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, acknowledging his efforts to reposition Nigeria among the best nations in the world.

“Our economy is being repositioned, the foreign exchange market is stabilizing, and Agriculture is being repositioned so that we will have food security for our people; indeed, the country’s security situation is also improving.”

The minister called on Nigerians to condemn all the dastardly acts by terrorists, hoping that they will draw from the reasons of Ramadan and ensure that Nigerians stay in peace.

The Minister expressed his concern that our values have been gradually eroding over the years. He passionately called upon all of us to unite and reclaim those values to reposition ourselves and our country. The Minister also urged young people to learn from the experiences of their elders and avoid being carried away by global trends.

“Nigeria is a great country; all we need to do is come together and ensure that all the good values are embraced for the benefit of Nigeria.”

For Nigeria to be great again, we must change our ways and continue demonstrating all the values learned during Ramadan.

The Chief Imam of Kapital School mosque, Imam Abdurrahman, who led the prayers, delivered a sermon in which he called Muslims and Christians alike to ensure that Nigeria stays in peace and unity so that we can witness its progress. He called on Nigerians to reclaim those values and reposition themselves and our country.

