President Tinubu To Compatriots At Eid Prayers: Love Nigeria And Defend Its Integrity
President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday in Lagos joined the Muslim faithful to observe Eid-el-Fitr prayers, urging Nigerians to continue to have faith in his government and remain patriotic citizens.

Addressing journalists after the prayers at the Eid Ground at the Dodan Barracks, the President said the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration, which is aimed at bringing prosperity to Nigerians, is being diligently implemented.

Encouraging Muslims celebrating the conclusion of Ramadan to extend the values of sacrifice and resilience beyond the fasting period, President Tinubu emphasized the need for Nigerians to prioritize the exhibition of love for their country.

”The resilience and sacrifice that we have shown and made during these months should be preserved. Be a kind and cheerful giver. We must love our country more than any other country, because that is the only one we have.

”We must continue to protect the integrity of our government and leadership.

”The Renewed Hope Agenda is alive, well and fine, and Nigerians should continue to be very hopeful. Without hope, there is no salvation. Without hope, there is no development. Without hope, there is no life. Eid Mubarak,’’ the President told journalists at the end of the prayers led by the Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaiman Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla.

Earlier in his sermon, the Chief Imam urged Nigerians to shun all acts of violence, ensure peaceful co-existence, and continue to have faith in the country.

He asked those in leadership positions to remain faithful to their oaths of office and work towards alleviating the suffering of the less privileged.

‘‘Let us not forget our brothers and sisters in Gaza and other areas of conflict,’’ the Chief Imam said.

He offered prayers of God’s guidance, wisdom, and protection for President Tinubu and the Lagos State government, as well as for peace and stability in the country.

