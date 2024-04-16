Panegyrics, As Commissioner Nwabunwanne Dedicates New Child in Awka

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Awka, the capital city of Anambra State, was agog over the weekend, as family members, friends, and well-wishers, joined the State’s Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Hon. Tonycollins Nwabunwanne and his wife, Mrs. Lauretta Nwabunwanne, to celebrate as they dedicated their third child, Hansel, to God.

The well-attended event commenced with a holy mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Chaplaincy, Ngozika Housing Estate, Awka, presided over by the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Awka, Most Rev. P.C. Ezeokafor.

Addressing the congregation during the colourful holy mass that also marked the 2024 Mothering Sunday, the Bishop in his homily, tasked parents on proper upbringing of their children as Holy Mary did to Jesus Christ, adding that every child is created in the likeness of Christ and has flesh and soul. He also warned that both the spiritual and the physical growths of every child should not be neglected, and that no parents should be too busy to train or give adequate attention to their children, as every parent must be held accountable for every child God entrusted in their hands.

The Catholic Bishop also frowned at Igbo parents who despise, do not teach, or allow their children to learn/speak their indigenous (Igbo) language, describing it as a big shame that most Igbo children and even Igbo parents cannot speak their native language. While highlighting the family, the church, the school, and the society as the key agents of socialization and institutions helpful in proper upbringing of a child, the Bishop, also advised the parents to raise their children in a way that they will be beneficial to themselves, to their parents, to the society, and to God, rather than being a source of heartbreak.

“Most importantly, everyone should live their lives in a way that they will have eternal glory and eternal life in Christ at the end of this temporary world. And the only way we can do that is by emulating Christ and living in total obedience to the word of God,” he added.

Bishop Ezeokafor also congratulated the Nwabunwanne Family on their new child, Hansel, and his presentation to God, even as he also commended the family for their significant contributions to the growth of the church and advancement of the gospel in the area.

Attended by top government functionaries, community leaders, traditional rulers, groups, and other individuals drawn from different walks of life, the event, which featured a special thanksgiving by the celebrants, was climaxed by a convivial entertainment session that rocked at the reception ground.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner Nwabunwanne expressed profound gratitude to God for the gift of the newborn, adding that his (Hansel’s) arrival augmented the immense joy and testimonies that already abound in the Nwabunwanne Family.

The Commissioner, who further recounted some of the many other ways God has remained faithful to the Family, also extended his appreciation to Governor Chukwuma Soludo for his exemplary leadership style, which, he said, had inspired him in many ways; even as he extolled everyone who graced the occasion, noting that their presence and support meant a lot to the family. While calling on God to bless and replenish the people for their solidarity, Hon. Nwabunwanne further prayed Him to remember others who are still hoping on Him for fruit of the womb or other blessings and testimonies.

On her own part, the wife of the Commissioner, Mrs. Lauretta described the birth of Hansel as another spectacular blessing from God, attesting that the child was indeed a Godsent, just like his elder ones, Claire Nwabunwanne and Fitzgerald Nwabunwanne.

She also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to God for safe delivery and good health for herself and the newborn; even as she thanked everyone for their prayers, goodwill messages, and support throughout her pregnancy journey.

In their separate remarks, some of the guests at the event, including former Deputy Governor of the State, Dr. Chinedu Emeka; Commissioner Julius Chukwuemeka of the Ministry of Power and Water Resources; Commissioner Patricia Igwebuike of the Transport Ministry; and Commissioner Felix Odimegwu of the Ministry of Environment; among other government functionaries and community leaders, congratulated the Nwabunwanne Family on the addition of a new member. While praying for God’s guidance, protection, and more blessings upon the child as he grows, they further wished him prosperous life full of happiness and accomplishments.

The convivial banquet that followed, among other side attractions, formed the highpoints of the event.

___________________

More photos from the event: