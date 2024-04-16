Multi-Million Naira Extortion, Fraud Allegations Rocks Imo State University – Registrar Osuagwu, Bursar May Be Invited By EFCC

A multi-million naira extortion fraud has been uncovered at the University of Imo State (IMSU) Owerri.

In order to justify some of the victim’s plea, there are indications that Dr. Benjamin Uzodimma Osuagwu, the – Imo State University Registrar, Fidelis Njoku his counterpart Bursar of the institution may soon get into hot water with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

Allegations of extortion and Fraud, ranging from mandating applicants to pay seven thousand naira (cash) bribe. each, at the exams-and-records, an office under the registrar of the institution beside the Senate building to facilitate printing of graduate’s degree certificate statement of result, especially graduates who are in urgent need of the documents to register for NYSC scheme.

“What is the need of paying into the official TSA account at the Bank during my clearance I was told to pay for statement of result, coming to collect my documents they are telling me to pay 7 thousand naira again, else the process would delay. that others are paying.” Victim who simply identified himself as Christian bursted in tears.

Investigations by Impartial Observers on Monday reveal that the university is enmeshed in a cesspool of corrupt practices, which have created a problem for graduates and under graduates of the institution who are undergoing routine clearance exercises.

Facts available to Impartial Observers have revealed that cases of extortion, involving (7) thousand naira ‘Cash’ bribe racket, imposing on graduates to pay before getting their statement of results at the exams-and-records and mandatory payment of (4) thousand naira ‘Cash’ Bribe at the bursary unit for endorsement of O Level result verification is running into (hundreds of million naira) for three years.

Questions are being raised over financial recklessness, impunity, extortion and lack of discipline in the current management of the institution.

Some aggrieved members of staff who strictly spoke on condition of anonymity revealed that the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) is aware of the alleged irregularities which have dragged some top officials of the institution to Abuja recently.

Some are calling on the governor of the State, Hope Uzodimma to beam his anti-corruption searchlight on the ‘decay’ at the institution.

It was also gathered that students pay sum of #200/500 to junior staff members in bursary unit of the institution before payment invoices can be verified and be endorsed for official documentation.

Impartial Observers on Monday gathered that not less than twenty five million naira was totally realized from people for admission racket in the institution which directly indicted the admission officer of the institution and the office of the registrar.

Every effort to reach the Public Relations Officer of Imo State University, Dr. Ralph to respond to the allegations at the time of filing this report was proofed abortive.

Meanwhile, investigation by our correspondent have uncovered Multi-million naira investments of top officials of the institution facing corruption allegations. To be published in our subsequent Bulletin.