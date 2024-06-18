Tragedy As Lovers Die During Sex Romp In Ondo Community

Tragedy struck in Ondo town, Ondo State after two lovers were reportedly electrocuted during sex romp

The incident according to an eyewitness occurred at the Ayeyemi area of Ondo town, Ondo State.

The middle-aged man identified as Eric and his yet-to-be-identified girlfriend were reportedly found dead at a new apartment in the area.

The lifeless bodies of the lovers were reportedly found stuck together.

This, the source said was an indication that the lovers were having sex before the ugly incident happened.

According to the source, the dead lovers were said to have been separated by a doctor.

The source said that “The secret lovers were electrocuted during the sex romp.

“The generator was running in the premises and a phone plugged on a power socket to charge was seen placed on the bed. It might be possible they had contact with a naked wire resulting in their electrocution.”

“The relatives of the deceased man found the lovers dead after they did not answer their phone calls the following day. They looked through a window, spotted the bodies, and broke down the door to enter.