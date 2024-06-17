A woman set her old mother ablaze in Ondo

A 45-YEAR-OLD woman, identified as Abiodun, has set her 86-year-old mother ablaze in Info after pouring petrol on her.

Abiodun, popularly called ‘Iya Sunday’, said she set her mother ablaze because she was allegedly behind her predicament.

An eyewitness, Sola Oladele, explained that the suspect came to her mother’s house on Friday around 5 am and called out her before pouring petrol on her and setting her on fire.

“I went to my mother’s house around 4 am and sat outside. When it was 5 am, I called out my mother from the house. Immediately after she came out, not knowing what was happening, I poured petrol on her body and set her on fire.

“It all started when I went to one pastor for prayers, and he told me that my mother was behind what was happening to me. I did not believe it at first. My mother also took me somewhere to see a woman. After my mother left, the woman also said the same thing.

“I burnt my mother because of what I heard from the pastor and the woman, that I can only be free from bondage when my mother is dead,” the witness said.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of Ondo State Police Command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, informed that the victim died on Saturday.

She disclosed that since the woman died while receiving treatment at the hospital, the suspect would be charged with murder.