Gunmen Abduct Pregnant Woman Due For delivery On Her Way To Hospital In Ogun

GUNMEN have kidnapped a pregnant woman, simply identified as Mrs Ogunbunmi, in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

Mrs Ogunbunmi, who is due for delivery, was said to have left her home in Oke Lantoro, to the state Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta.

It was gathered that her husband, Ogunbunmi Lateef, said he had received a WhatsApp message notifying him of his wife’s kidnap by the abductors.

Confirming the incident, yesterday in a terse statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola said the suspected abduction had been reported to the command.

She said: “One Ogunbunmi Lateef of Oke Lantoro, Abeokuta reported that his pregnant wife due for delivery left home for state Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta.

“He received a WhatsApp message confirming the abduction of his wife by unknown armed men,” she said.