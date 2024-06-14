Ondo Guber: Aiyedatiwa, Ajayi, 15 Others Made INEC Final List

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cleared Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and former deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, to contest the November 16 Ondo State governorship election.

Also clear is 49-year-old Adeyemi Nejo, a paraplegic patient, and person with disability (PWD), who is the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

New Telegraph reports that Aiyedatiwa and Ajayi are candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) respectively.

INEC in a statement on Thursday by Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee Sam Olumekun, disclosed that 14 other candidates, including candidates of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who emerged at

fresh primaries to replace their earlier nominated candidates and their running mates by the deadline of June 10, were cleared for the election.

Olumekun who is also INEC National Commissioner, however, said this was in line with the provision of Section 33 of the Electoral Act 2022.

He further disclosed that five parties, the African Action Congress (AAC), the Action Democratic Party (ADP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), replaced their running mates.

“Overall, 17 political parties are fielding candidates for the election. No political party has nominated a female candidate while one candidate nominated by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is a person with a disability (a paraplegic),” Olumekun added.

He stated that with the publication of the final list of candidates, political parties have been permitted to start the campaign from June 19, to end at midnight on November 14, as provided by Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022.

The National Commissioner advised candidates, agents and their supporters to comply with the provision of the law and INEC’s guidelines governing such activity.

“For emphasis, parties shall conduct their campaigns with civility and decorum devoid of inciting language, violence, voter inducement and other infractions in accordance with the provisions of Section 92-97 of the Electoral Act 2022,” he further advised.