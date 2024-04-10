No More Blocking of Roads During Burial, Other Events — Anambra Culture Commissioner, Urges Strict Adherence to State Burial Law

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Ndị Anambra have been advised to follow Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s footsteps by adhering strictly to the State’s burial law.

The State’s Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, Mr. Don Onyenji made the call while speaking with newsmen in Awka, during which he reiterated the importance and benefits of obeying the State’s Burial Law.

According to him, the Anambra Burial Law, which was enacted in 2019 helps to curtail extravagant practices and excessive financial burdens often associated with funeral rites in the State.

Citing Governor Soludo’s adherence during his father’s burial as a leading example, Commissioner Onyenji underlined the necessity for residents to follow suit in compliance with the legislation, which he also described as a welcome development:

His words: “This burial law we are talking about is a welcome development in our state in the sense that it will help in reducing the high cost of organising funerals and address some foreign practices attached to our burial ceremony such as; dancing around with the coffin by the undertakers, printing of brochures, keeping the corpse in the mortuary for a long time and reducing the funeral days to only a day.

“It is worthy to note that our Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, observed and maintained the burial law during the burial of his beloved father and as such, we should do likewise.”

The Commissioner also frowned against unauthorized blocking of public roads during burial ceremonies and other events, as is observed in different parts of the State. According to him, such practice is not only unlawful, but also constitutes public nuisance and exposes people to risks in many ways.

He recommended school fields, church premises and others as alternative venues people who plan do such thing can seek to use, to avoid such obstruction and breaching of public peace.

The Commissioner further warned that anyone who must block road for any such ceremony must first obtain authorization from the Local Government while alternative routes must be made available for the public, as well as relevant signs and officials that will help to guide, direct and ensure ease of human and vehicular movements in the area.

“Before giving permission to block any road for burial, the local government officials should also ensure that there are alternative routes for motorists to ply for free flow of vehicular movement,” he said.

He also appealed to residents to rally behind Governor Soludo’s vision of transforming Anambra into a thriving, technologically advanced hub, conducive for business, leisure, and overall prosperity.

“Let us support our Governor in making our state a livable, prosperous and mega smart city where people will come and do business, relax and enjoy,” the Commissioner appealed.