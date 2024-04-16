8.4 C
Govt Announces Burial Arrangements of Former Anambra Governor

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The arrangements and program of activities have been slated for the burial of former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Dr. Chukwuemeka Pius Ezeife (Okwadike)

Recall that Chief Ezeife, who was the Governor of Anambra state from January 2, 1992 to November 1993 passed away in his Abuja residence on December 14, 2023, at the prime age of 85.

According to a burial poster signed by Mr. Paul Nwosu, the State Commissioner for Information, the former Governor will be given a state burial, with the obsequies commencing with some pre-burial events, which include: Service of Songs at the Ecumenical Centre, FCT Abuja (slated for April 12, 2024, at 5.pm); Celebration of Life and Times of Okwadike at the Eagle Square, FCT, Abuja (slated for April 13, at 10.am); and National Night of Tributes at Thisday Dome, FCT, Abuja, (slated for April 15, at 5.pm).

These will be followed by State Burial Events, which include: State Commendation and Thanksgiving Service at the International Conference Centre, Awka (slated for April 19, at 10.am) with tributes commencing immediately after Service; Service of Songs at his country home, Igboukwu, by the Salvation Army Church, (slated for April 19, at 5.pm)

Following these is Burial Service at Okwadike’s Residence, Igboukwu (slated for April 20, at 10.am), with interment and condolences visits following immediately after the Service.

These will be capped up with a Thanksgiving Service at the Salvation Army Church, Igboukwu (slated for April 21, at 9.am).

The Commissioner further announced that every guest attending the State Commendation and Thanksgiving Service slated for Friday, April 19 at the International Conference Centre, Awka, should be seated by 10.am when the body of the former Governor will be escorted to the venue.

“On Friday April 19, all the invited special guests, political associates, friends and family of our late former Governor, including all the staff of Anambra State MDAs should proceed to the International Convention Centre (ICC), Awka for the State Commendation and Thanksgiving Service.

“Everybody is expected to be seated by 10.am when Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR; his Deputy, the Speaker, and the Chief Judge will escort the body of Okwadike into the ICC venue of the event,” he said.

