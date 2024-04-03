8.4 C
Gunmen Suffer More Heavy Defeats in Anambra, As Joint Security Force Takes Fight to Them in Their Camps

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Criminal elements in Anambra State have suffered more disastrous defeats as Joint Security Force in the State took more fights to their camps in different parts of the State.

The gunmen, this time, also lost their high calibre ammunitions and their major strongholds to the joint security force.

Announcing this in a press statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, said the raid was carried out this time at Obofia Forest in Aguluezuchukwu and Ogboji areas.

He said the gunmen had deployed at various locations in ambush, but were engaged in fierce firefight by the security force and were routed from their enclaves, which were subsequently destroyed.

He also added that the security operatives in the state have intensified the hunt for the criminal elements who recently attacked some police stations in the State.

He said: “On 2nd April, 2024, the Police-led Forward Operating Base that is highly mobile struck the insurgents camps in the aforementioned areas.

“Insurgents, who had deployed at various locations in ambush were engaged in fierce firefight and were routed from their enclaves which were subsequently destroyed.

“High calibre ammunitions, catridges, a locally fabricated rocket launcher, Police uniforms and one Ford Pick-Up Truck without number plates were recovered.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, who ordered the operation has vowed that it would be sustained until the insurgents are completely routed from Anambra State.

“He has charged troops and personnel involved in the operations to sustain the tempo until the State is made completely safe from cowardly guerrilla attacks by the insurgents.”

