Imo Election Tribunal: LP, PDP, Other Parties Close Cases Against Uzodimma, Set For Judgment

The dust raised by the Imo State governorship election, conducted on November, 11, 2023, is yet to settle as all the parties involved in the election petition filed by the governorship candidate of Labour Party, Senator Athan Achonu, against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Senator Hope Uzodinma, etc have closed their various cases.

Senator Achonu and Labour Party, in their petition, called several witnesses and tendered evidence to buttress and give credence to their claims.

A release signed and made available to the press by the Legal Adviser of Labour Party in Imo State, Barr Ihejirika Eze Emeka Esq stated that, all is now set for filing, exchange and adoption of final written addresses of the contending parties and then the judgment by the tribunal which Imolites and Nigerians are awaiting with anxiety and the firm belief that the judiciary as the last hope of the common man will dispense justice accordingly.