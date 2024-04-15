Bauchi Water Shortage: Faulty Transformers Responsible……Engr. Gital

From Sanusi Muhammad

The problem of acute shortage of portable water being experienced in Bauchi metropolis is attributable to the collapse of three main transformers supplying electricity to the main source of water treatment and supply.

Responding to series of complains from various communities on the lingering problem threatening their existence, the General Manager/Permanent Secretary of Bauchi State Water Board, Engr. Aminu Gital said: “three transformers that supply electricity to the main source of treatment and supply got blown-off that affected service delivery

“We immediately lodged complain to the relevant authority concerned and all efforts were deployed to resuscitate, the transformers for continuation of output. That has almost been completed for the resumption full water supply in the shortest possible time

“While the problem lasted, we devised other means of supply to few areas we could reach to ameliorate the hardship pending the resuscitation of the faulty transformers for general supply”.

Engr. Gital apologized to the general public to bear with the Board as the hardship was neither intentional nor caused by the Board but by external forces that had to be contained.

He therefore appealed the people to be more patriotic by reporting any fault that may be occur or realized to disrupt steady supply of water anywhere including vandalization of pipelines and other fittings for prompt action, while thanking the governor of Bauchi State, Sen. Bala Muhammed for his understanding the unfortunate situation and all the necessary support and assistance deployed to the Board to overcome the problem.

Engr. Gital assured the people that immediately the repair works are tested and confirmed, steady supply will resume earnest since there is large volume of treated water waiting for dispensation.