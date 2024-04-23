IGAHAF Redeems Scholarship To CKC Students  

Barely one week after announcing the award of scholarship to six students of Christ the King College, Onitsha, for winning the World Affairs Challenge [WAC], IG Aguowo Health and Academic Foundation [IGAHAF], a philanthropic organisation, has paid up the full annual scholarship to CKC for the students.

The foundation which is the initiative of Ichie Ignatius Aguowo, the President of Volic Group of companies, was established barely four years ago, with the objective of intervening in the healthcare and education sectors. The organization aims among others, to assist in providing education to the less privileged and also to ensure access to healthcare, especially to those who need help in that vital area. Within the short period the foundation has been in existence, it has offered various categories of scholarship to 352 beneficiaries. These cover primary, secondary and tertiary education.

IGAHAF was impressed with the victory of CKC Onitsha at the global competition for high schools. The competition focuses on innovation and the intellect. It requires high school student groups to develop innovation solutions that will address the United Nations Sustainable Development goals. The Nigerian entry by CKC used a digital comic programme to address the global challenges of environmental degradation, climate change and substance abuse. CKC’s entry was adjudge the best in the competition, while TETOL High School in Turkey came second and Redmond High School, Washington, USA came third. The competition is sponsored by WorldDenver, Colorado, USA.

In his reaction while announcing the payment of the scholarship award for the students, the IGAHAF board chairman, Ichie Aguowo commended the students and CKC Onitsha for bringing honour to Nigeria. He said the scholarship award to the students is to reward merit and to encourage other young Nigerians to put in their best so they will excel. Chief Aguowo said Nigeria has so much quality in it and the country will be better for it if many more of such news of excellence from Nigeria is heard all over the world. He re-stated the commitment of his foundation to continue to reward excellence and also to assist the less privileged to get good head start in life through education.