Bauchi Hajj committee team assures improved exercise, adequate welfare to pilgrims 

Bauchi Hajj committee team assures improved exercise, adequate welfare to pilgrims 
Bauchi Hajj committee team assures improved exercise, adequate welfare to pilgrims 

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Fifteen-Man Bauchi State Amirul-Hajj Committee has expressed determination to ensure adequate welfare of the intending pilgrims from the state to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Amirul-Hajj Alhaji Usman Bilyaminu Othman who is the Emir of Dass made the commitment during the committee’s inaugural meeting held over the weekend at Government House Bauchi.

He noted that the committee would study the report of the last year’s Hajj Exercise with a view to proffering solution to the challenges identified.

While appreciating Governor Bala Mohammed for the confidence reposed in them the Amirul-Hajj charged members of the committee to work in synergy towards achieving the desired objective.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Imam Abdurrahman Idris said the Board has made adequate preparations to ensure a hitch free exercise.

According to him with the support of Governor Bala Mohammed, Bauchi has successfully registered over two thousand six hundred intending pilgrims which is higher than most other states across the country.

