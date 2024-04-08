Gov Alia Condemns Attack On Wombo’s Residence, Places ₦10m Bounty On The Suspects

Benue state Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia condemns Saturday’s attack on the private residence of the Member representing Katsina-Ala/Ukum/Logo Federal Constituency, Hon. Solomon Wombo, where his housekeeper was brutalized, leaving him with various degrees of injuries.

Recall that in the late hours of last Saturday, some armed men invaded the Makurdi residence of Hon. Wombo, and desperately demanded to know his whereabouts. They also insisted the main flat of the house must be opened for them to search.

The Governor emphasizes that his administration will not watch criminals terrorize innocent people in the state, promising that his government will do everything in its power to ensure the suspects are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

He says the government will offer 10M naira to anyone that will give useful information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects.

He charges security agencies to work tirelessly to locate the suspects and bring them to face the full force of the law, while also ensuring greater security and safety for all citizens of the state.

The Benue State Governor urges the good people of the state to remain calm, assuring that his administration will not rest on its oars until the state is made free of every form of criminality.